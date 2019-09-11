ABOUT US
Login
MY ACCOUNT
SETTINGS
LOGOUT
CLOSE
subscribe
newsletter
Newsstands
Editor’s Picks
SPECIAL SERIES
Special Coverage
LATEST ARTICLES
US
US News
US Features
Politics
Trump Presidency
Crime and Incidents
New York
San Francisco
Los Angeles
Opinion
Thinking About China
Viewpoints
Declassified
American Thought Leaders
China
China-US News
Chinese Regime
Business & Economy
Chinese Culture
China Human Rights
China Society
Organ Harvesting in China
World
Africa
Americas
Asia & Pacific
Canada
Europe
UK
Australia
International
Middle East
Business
Companies
Economies
Markets
Real Estate
ARTS & CULTURE
Fine Arts
Performing Arts
Literature
Traditional Culture
Shen Yun Special Coverage
Science
News
Space
Environment
Tech
Tech News
Tech Products & Reviews
Social Media
Sports
Food
Video
American Thought Leaders
Declassified
Crossroads
What Defines You
Life & Tradition
Slice of Life
Family & Home
Relationships
Education
Inspired
Travel
Entertainment
Film Reviews
Film & TV
Entertainment News
Wellness
News
Fitness & Nutrition
Treatments and Techniques
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mindset
Lifestyle
US
Politics
China
World
Opinion
Business
Tech
Science
Wellness
Food
Arts
Entertainment
Videos
Subscribe
More
Spygate Special Coverage
Flynn’s Legal Offensive Pushes for Spygate Disclosure
News Analysis WASHINGTON—The defense team of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, is pursuing an avenue that could reveal information crucial to discovering the basis—or ...
September 11, 2019
BY
Petr Svab
Russian Spy Revelation Raises Questions on CIA Information, Potential Links to Steele Dossier
News Analysis The revelation of the alleged extraction of a Russian CIA spy has raised a number of ...
September 11, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
DOJ Emails Reveal Internal Response to ‘Wiretap’ Allegations Against Rosenstein
Newly released emails by the Department of Justice (DOJ) reveal details about the internal response by the agency ...
September 8, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Mifsud’s Lawyer Confirms Some, Denies Other Russian Connections
The lawyer for one of the central figures of the Mueller investigation has denied a slew of alleged ...
September 4, 2019
BY
Petr Svab
Comey’s Trump Tower Meeting Was Used for FBI’s Counterintelligence Investigation
Former FBI Director James Comey’s first meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump appears to have been part of the ...
September 1, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Highlights From the IG’s Report on Former FBI Director James Comey
News Analysis Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has released a report on former FBI Director James ...
August 29, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Mueller Overlooked Mifsud’s Contacts in Western Counterterror Circles
The final report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election by special counsel Robert Mueller left out that ...
August 28, 2019
BY
Petr Svab
Focus in Spygate Scandal Shifts to CIA, Former Director Brennan
More than 2 1/2 years after President Donald Trump assumed office, focus on actions taken during the 2016 ...
August 20, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
FBI Documents Detailing Bruce Ohr Conversations Shed New Light on Spygate Scandal
Bruce Ohr, who was serving as the highest-ranking career official in the DOJ in 2016, played a crucial ...
August 14, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
33 Key Questions for Robert Mueller
Robert Mueller, who investigated allegations of Russia collusion and obstruction of justice for nearly two years as special ...
July 3, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
On Spygate Indictments, Trump’s Temperament & Trump Derangement Syndrome: NYC Lawyer Stephen Meister
How might President Trump appear to a fellow New Yorker, who once himself faced the President’s bold negotiation ...
July 1, 2019
BY
Jan Jekielek
New Details on Spygate, Mueller & Ongoing Investigations Revealed in Barr Interview
In an hour-long, wide ranging interview with CBS News’ Jan Crawford, Attorney General Bill Barr provided a significant ...
May 31, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
FBI Informant Fed Media Lies to Smear Flynn, Defamation Lawsuit Alleges
Cambridge academic Stefan Halper, who was de facto outed as an FBI informant, is being sued for allegedly ...
May 26, 2019
BY
Petr Svab
Impact of Barr’s Declassification Authority Triggers Political, Media Panic
News Analysis On May 23, 2019, President Trump issued a Memorandum giving declassification authorization to Attorney General William ...
May 25, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
UK Intel Agencies Frame ‘Spygate’ Involvement Ahead of Trump’s Declassification
The Telegraph has published two separate articles detailing their version of when the heads of UK intelligence were ...
May 22, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Steele’s Meeting With US Official Casts Doubts on FBI’s Official Story
News Analysis A recently released State Department memo revealed that dossier author Christopher Steele met with Kathleen Kavalec, ...
May 13, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
As Rosenstein Leaves DOJ, How Will History Judge Him?
News Analysis Outgoing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has evoked strong opinions across the political spectrum during his ...
May 9, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Rod Rosenstein: Hero
On April 29, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein submitted his long-awaited resignation letter to President Donald Trump, ...
May 3, 2019
BY
Gina Shakespeare
Biden, Obama Officials Stood to Gain From Ukraine Influence
As Ukraine underwent dramatic changes in 2014, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden played a critical role in the ...
April 26, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Dana Boente’s Many Critical Positions Within the Trump Administration
FBI General Counsel Dana Boente has proven to be a key player in the Trump administration. Few, however, ...
April 23, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
A Common Thread in Events Ahead of Mueller Report
News Analysis The weeks leading up to the release of the special counsel report gave us a nearly ...
April 16, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Ties to Ukrainian National a Unifying Theme in Early Attacks on Trump
While special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and ...
April 10, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
What Was the True Collusion in Russia Scandal?
Ever since Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Trump, Democrats in Congress, the media, and several Spygate ...
March 30, 2019
BY
Gina Shakespeare
Spygate PART 2: How Obama Officials Plotted to Take Down Trump [2019]
Spygate has become one of the greatest political scandals in America’s history. In this special two-part series we ...
March 29, 2019
BY
Gina Shakespeare
Spygate: The Inside Story Behind the Alleged Plot to Take Down Trump
Efforts by high-ranking officials in the CIA, FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ), and State Department to portray President ...
March 28, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Baker Testimony Reveals Concerns About FBI Probe, Pre-Election Contacts With Mother Jones Reporter
James Baker, the former general counsel at the FBI, provided a stunning testimony to congressional investigators in October ...
March 26, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
Former CIA Contractor Nellie Ohr Provided Husband at DOJ With Russia Research
Two key players in the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump were husband and wife Bruce and Nellie Ohr. ...
March 19, 2019
BY
Jeff Carlson
1
2
3
Next
TOP NEWS
Hong Kong Medics Condemn Police Brutality in Peaceful Rally
NEW
By
Eva Fu
British Police Charge Truck Driver With 39 Counts of Manslaughter
NEW
By
The Associated Press
Trump Says He Was ‘Not Involved’ in DOJ’s Criminal Investigation Into Origins of Russia Probe
3hr
By
Janita Kan
US to Bar Airline Flights to All Cuban Airports Except Havana
4hr
By
Wire Service Content
Carter Page Sues DOJ, Demands Review of IG Report Prior to Release
5hr
By
Ivan Pentchoukov
Former Trump Aide Asks Judge to Rule on Whether He Has to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry
5hr
By
Zachary Stieber
NBC Will Release Some Alleged Sexual Harassment Victims From Non-Disclosure Agreements
5hr
By
Zachary Stieber