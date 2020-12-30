RELATED
Facts Matter

Video: Facts Matter (Dec. 30): Senator Will Challenge Election Results

By Roman Balmakov
December 30, 2020 Updated: December 31, 2020
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley became the first senator to publicly announce that he’ll be challenging the Electoral College results on Jan. 6.

The Treasury Department announced that $600 checks are on the way.

In the House, Nancy Pelosi is up for reelection as Speaker. She’s confident that she has the votes. However, others aren’t so sure.

And over at Facebook, our latest documentary has been labeled as false by the “independent fact-checkers.”

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman 

