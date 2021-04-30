Facts Matter (April 30): Arizona Audit on Pace to Finish by Deadline; New Documents Reveal Big Tech Collusion

The 2020 election audit taking place in Arizona’s largest county is on pace to be done by next month’s deadline, an official said on April 28.

Judicial Watch released hundreds of pages of documents that show California government officials, as well as a communication firm that’s linked to President Joe Biden’s campaign, coordinated with Big Tech giants in order to censor social media posts about the 2020 election.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

