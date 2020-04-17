RELATED
World Health Organization Warns Young People Are Dying From CCP Virus
World Health Organization Warns Young People Are Dying From CCP Virus
0
US to Place Hold on Funding to World Health Organization
US to Place Hold on Funding to World Health Organization
0
Crossroads

Who Fact Checks the ‘Fact Checkers’ On the Origin of the CCP Virus (Coronavirus)?

By Joshua Philipp
April 17, 2020 Updated: April 18, 2020
Print

The Epoch Times published an investigative documentary looking into the origins of the new coronavirus, the CCP Virus, on April 7. The video rapidly went viral on multiple platforms, with more than 70 million views. Then Facebook flagged the video as “False,” and sent alerts to people who shared the video, alleging they had shared false information.

After reviewing the claims, The Epoch Times responded, and noted in an open letter that the Facebook fact check contained a factual error, a conflict of interest, and had other issues that call into question whether the “False” label was warranted.

And the World Health Organization (WHO) has been deeply involved in an information campaign against the so-called “infodemic” of information about the virus, and has worked closely with social networks to contest what it deems as “misinformation.” This comes as the WHO is being globally criticized for spreading the Chinese regime’s false information on the virus.

These stories and more in this episode of Crossroads.

Crossroads is an Epoch Times show available on Facebook and YouTube.

Follow Joshua on Twitter: @JoshJPhilipp
TOP NEWS
Australia Demands CCP Virus Enquiry, Adding to Pressure on China
WORLD
Australia Demands CCP Virus Enquiry, Adding to Pressure on China
0
Trump: Some States to Begin Lifting CCP Virus Restrictions in Coming Days
AMERICA
Trump: Some States to Begin Lifting CCP Virus Restrictions in Coming Days
0
Mass Arrests of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Draw International Condemnation
HK Current Affairs
Mass Arrests of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Draw International Condemnation
0
Hundreds of People Flock to Florida Beaches After Reopening
AMERICA
Hundreds of People Flock to Florida Beaches After Reopening
0
Latest on the Spread of the CCP Virus Around the World
CCP Virus
Latest on the Spread of the CCP Virus Around the World
0
Japan Passes 10,000 Domestic Cases of CCP Virus
Asia & Pacific
Japan Passes 10,000 Domestic Cases of CCP Virus
0