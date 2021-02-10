Video: Gordon Chang: Cooperation With Communist China Impossible—It Seeks to Overthrow America

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated the United States will work with allies to hold the Chinese regime accountable. But at the same time, the Biden administration seeks to cooperate with the Chinese leadership in areas like the pandemic and climate change.

But does this really make sense?

In this episode, we sit down with China analyst Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” to discuss President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders and the future of US-China relations.

This is American Thought Leaders, and I’m Jan Jekielek.