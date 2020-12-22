Video: Facts Matter (Dec. 21): Trump’s New Election Strategy

In Georgia, the Senate released an election report which found evidence of “coordinated illegal activity.”

In Arizona, election officials are refusing to comply with a subpoena to audit the voting machines and as well as the ballots.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump legal team is pushing a new case to be heard by the Supreme Court.

And as all this is happening, Big Tech is censoring information about the election across all platforms.

