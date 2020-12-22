RELATED
The Invisible Influence of Big Tech on Politics and Elections: Allum Bokhari
Facts Matter

Video: Facts Matter (Dec. 21): Trump’s New Election Strategy

By Roman Balmakov
December 22, 2020 Updated: December 22, 2020
In Georgia, the Senate released an election report which found evidence of “coordinated illegal activity.”

In Arizona, election officials are refusing to comply with a subpoena to audit the voting machines and as well as the ballots.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump legal team is pushing a new case to be heard by the Supreme Court.

And as all this is happening, Big Tech is censoring information about the election across all platforms.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

