After Trump's Last Stand, Left Seeks Revenge
After Trump’s Last Stand, Left Seeks Revenge
Crossroads

Video: Antifa Tactics Seen at Jan. 6 Capitol Protest—Interview With Michael Yon

By Joshua Philipp
January 11, 2021 Updated: January 11, 2021
The United States is still making sense of what took place on Jan 6 at Capitol Hill in Washington, and among the accusations has been that the radical organization Antifa was involved at the protests. To learn more about this we’ve invited to speak with us Michael Yon, a war correspondent who has attended hundreds of protests, and who has deep insights into Antifa and their tactics.

These stories and more in this episode of Crossroads.

Crossroads is an Epoch Times show available on Facebook and YouTube.

Join Patreon to Support Crossroads: https://www.patreon.com/Crossroads_Josh

Follow Joshua on Twitter: @JoshJPhilipp
