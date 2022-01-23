MOST READ
‘Unseemly’: NPR Refuses to Correct Story After Supreme Court Deems It False 1
‘Unseemly’: NPR Refuses to Correct Story After Supreme Court Deems It False
2d
comments
Israel, One of Most Vaccinated Countries in the World, Sets New COVID-19 Case Record 2
Israel, One of Most Vaccinated Countries in the World, Sets New COVID-19 Case Record
1d
comments
Husband Dies in Texas Hospital After Legal Fight to Get Him Transferred 3
Husband Dies in Texas Hospital After Legal Fight to Get Him Transferred
1d
comments
Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, in Delaware, on Jan. 21, 2022. (U.S. Air Force/Mauricio Campino/Handout via Reuters)
Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, in Delaware, on Jan. 21, 2022. (U.S. Air Force/Mauricio Campino/Handout via Reuters)
International

Ukraine Receives Second Batch of US Weapons in Russian Stand-Off

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
View profile
January 23, 2022 Updated: January 23, 2022
biggersmaller
Print

KYIV—Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totaling $200 million.

Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on its border. Russia denies planning a military offensive.

“The second bird in Kyiv! More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities from our friends in the USA! And this is not the end,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

About 90 tonnes of “lethal security assistance,” including ammunition, from the package approved by the United States in December arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday.

Reuters
Reuters
Featured Channels
American Thought Leaders
Counterculture
Facts Matter
Crossroads
Larry Elder With Epoch Times
Top 10 Videos
Live Q&A: China Reports Community Transmission of Hemorrhagic Fever; Biden Has His ‘Worst Week’
Live Q&A: China Reports Community Transmission of Hemorrhagic Fever; Biden Has His ‘Worst Week’
comments
Investigators Reveal Cult, Murder, and Spies Around Photos of ‘Chinese Troops’ in Canada
Investigators Reveal Cult, Murder, and Spies Around Photos of ‘Chinese Troops’ in Canada
comments
Sharyl Attkisson: How Propagandists Co-Opted ‘Fact-Checkers’ and the Press to Control the Information Landscape
Sharyl Attkisson: How Propagandists Co-Opted ‘Fact-Checkers’ and the Press to Control the Information Landscape
comments
Facts Matter (Jan. 18): Leaked Fauci Financials Expose How He Profited From Pandemic, Invested in Chinese Companies
Facts Matter (Jan. 18): Leaked Fauci Financials Expose How He Profited From Pandemic, Invested in Chinese Companies
comments
Investigating the Book of Revelation and the ‘Seven Churches’: Tim Mahoney
Investigating the Book of Revelation and the ‘Seven Churches’: Tim Mahoney
comments
Kash Patel Predicts US Will Be Forced to Send Troops Back Into Afghanistan Within 18 Months | Kash’s Corner
Kash Patel Predicts US Will Be Forced to Send Troops Back Into Afghanistan Within 18 Months | Kash’s Corner
comments
New Emails Confirm Top Scientists Told Fauci That Natural Origin of COVID-19 Was ‘Highly Unlikely’ | Truth Over News
New Emails Confirm Top Scientists Told Fauci That Natural Origin of COVID-19 Was ‘Highly Unlikely’ | Truth Over News
comments
Thomas Harrington: How Did Our Society Become So Fearful?
Thomas Harrington: How Did Our Society Become So Fearful?
comments
Bethany Mandel Talks ‘Subtle Indoctrination’ in Children’s Books and K-12 Education; New Heroes of Liberty Series
Bethany Mandel Talks ‘Subtle Indoctrination’ in Children’s Books and K-12 Education; New Heroes of Liberty Series
comments
Walter Kirn: The Emerging Dystopia, a Combination of Orwellian Tyranny and Huxleian Self-Indulgence
Walter Kirn: The Emerging Dystopia, a Combination of Orwellian Tyranny and Huxleian Self-Indulgence
comments