Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) speaks to the crowd during a rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Center in Perry, Ga., on Nov. 19, 2020.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler: ‘Nothing Off the Table’ for Electoral College Vote Objection on Jan. 6

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who is vying for reelection in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff race, suggested that she might join the effort to challenge key states’ Electoral College votes when they are read during the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress.

“In regard to January 6th I’ve been very clear, nothing is off the table,” she told The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft in response to a question and comment about whether she would join the GOP-led effort to challenge the electoral votes.

Loeffler added that she has “to make sure I win January 5th first. But we are going to continue to fight for this president.”

The freshman senator is facing off against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is campaigning against Democrat Raphael Warnock for the Jan. 5 runoff election.

Several GOP members of the House have said they would object to the Electoral College count when both chambers of Congress meet. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) told Fox News on Monday that at least a dozen House members would join his challenge, but he said no senator has yet to join the effort.

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has suggested that he might partake amid pushback from Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the Senate majority whip, and other Republican leaders in the Senate. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also has not ruled out objecting to the election results on Jan. 6.

At least one House member and one senator are needed to challenge the electoral votes for a state. The objection won’t be upheld unless a majority of both the House and Senate vote in favor of it.

“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion that I have; we’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns,” Brooks told Fox News on Monday.

But Brooks noted that “the real issue is whether we have any senators who have done their homework and have studied what has transpired … that there has been massive voter fraud and election theft unlike anything we have seen in American history.”

Thune and other Republican senators have said the plan is unrealistic.

“Ultimately every senator will have to make their own decision about that but I think there will be people, yeah, reaching out him just to kind of find out what he’s going to do,” Thune said over the weekend about Tuberville, according to The Hill.

“If nothing else, we need to kind of know the plan,” he said. “We’ll see. He’s made some public statements,” he added. “I’m hoping in the end that all senators will conclude that this election needs to be over with and it’s time to move on.”

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter that supporters should join the planned demonstrations in Washington on Jan. 6.

“Don’t miss it,” he wrote, saying that more information would be provided at a later date.