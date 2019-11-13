Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) speaks during an event at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Oct. 13, 2019. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival)

Rep. Tim Ryan, Former 2020 Contender, Endorses Joe Biden

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who was a Democratic presidential contender, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Nov. 13.

“This election for many, many Democrats, regardless of where you live, is about who can beat Donald Trump. And the key to that is who can beat Donald Trump in Michigan, in Wisconsin, in Western Pennsylvania, in Ohio. And I’m convinced that that’s Joe Biden,” Ryan, 46, said during an appearance on MSNBC.

“We’ve got to beat Donald Trump.” he added. “And to me, it’s clear as you go round and round and think about all of these great candidates that that’s Joe Biden. And I’m going to support him, I’m going to do everything I can for him in the early states and in the Midwest to help him become the nominee and beat Donald Trump.”

“I just think he’s the person who has, you know, the sensibilities,” he added about Biden, including Biden’s “touch with those blue-collar workers that we have to have if we’re going to beat Donald Trump, which is the goal here.”

Ryan said he campaigned with Biden in Ohio, getting an up close look at the former vice president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with supporters after the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on Oct. 15, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Before dropping out of the race last month, Ryan ran on representing union workers and others in the Midwestern states that Trump won in 2016. He’s the first former candidate to announce his endorsement in the 2020 cycle.

Ryan often criticized the more radical candidates who are pushing socialist proposals such as Medicare for All and returned to that theme on Wednesday, telling the “Morning Joe” hosts: “I know a lot of candidates and people are talking about, ‘We want a revolution. We want to have big changes. We want to save the environment.’ The best thing we could do … to have a revolution in the United States is to get rid of Donald Trump.”

In a statement, Ryan added: “Joe will not only be a voice for workers and the middle class, but I know he will get things done for Ohioans and the American people. From raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour to protecting and building on Obamacare to investing in infrastructure, Joe will rebuild the middle class.”

Biden’s campaign said in a statement obtained by Cleveland.com that Ryan is one of dozens of current and former officials and community leaders in Ohio to endorse the candidate.

The backing “reflects Biden’s strength in key battleground states,” the campaign said.

Others who have endorsed Biden in the state include Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and state Sen. Herceal Craig.