Venezuelan Key Military Official Defects From Maduro Regime

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2019 Updated: January 27, 2019

Venezuela’s military attache in Washington has announced his defection from Nicolas Maduro’s government and says he now will report to interim president Juan Guaidó.

In a video published Jan. 26, Col. Jose Luis Silva, a key military official, called on other members of the military to join him in defecting from Maduro’s government, saying they need to avoid “attacking” protesters whose only aim is to feed themselves.

“The armed forces have a fundamental role to play in the restoration of democracy,” Silva said in the video from his office in the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, sitting in front of the nation’s red, blue, and yellow flag.

Silva reminded the armed forces their purpose in society.

“My message to the armed forces is, ‘Don’t mistreat your people,'” Silva said. “We were given arms to defend the sovereignty of our nation. They never, never trained us to say, ‘This is for you to attack your people, to defend the current government in power.'”

Venezuelean National Guard clashes with citizens protesting against the severe food and medicine shortages, in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 8, 2016. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Silva added he no longer recognized Maduro, and that he holds him responsible for all the deaths of protesters and people killed by security officials and pro-government “collectives.”

“Nicolas Maduro is the one responsible for all the extrajudicial deaths and disappearances in our country,” said Silva.  “There’s no death penalty in my country that allows for people to be killed. So when a president, or the top military brass, when a superior tolerates that a subordinate kills someone, he becomes an accomplice.”

He also wanted everyone to know that most soldiers serving in the military are reluctantly serving their superiors.

“The top brass of the military and the executive branch are holding the armed forces hostage. There are many, many who are unhappy,” said Silva.

Venezuelan Army soldiers take part in a ceremony 13 April, 2007. (Pedro REY/AFP/Getty Images)

But support for Maduro’s rule is weaker among the rank and file, whose households are suffering from widespread shortages and hyperinflation like their civilian counterparts. Last week, a National Guard unit stole a stockpile of weapons in what it said was an attempt to oust Maduro. The uprising was quelled and 25 guardsmen arrested.

Read More
Group of Venezuelan Soldiers Say They Don’t Recognise Maduro as Their President

Just days after Maduro was inaugurated, a group of Venezuelan soldiers in Lima declared that they no longer recognized Maduro as their leader and called on other soldiers to follow suit.

Maduro, who gained power in 2013 and seemingly backed by the leaders in the armed forces, refused to stand down from a second term and inaugurated himself as president on Jan. 10.

Maduro’s inauguration met with worldwide condemnation that his leadership is illegitimate, following a May 2018 election that was widely viewed as fraudulent. The opposition largely boycotted the vote after its senior leaders were blocked from taking part. Critics accused the government of vote buying.

The domestic opposition, the United States and Latin-American neighbors in the Lima Group declined to recognize the result of the ballot.

Read More
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Briefly Detained After Invoking Constitution to Oust Maduro
EU Ready to Take Action If Venezuelan Situation Further Deteriorates

With Venezuelan opposition sympathizers urging Guaidó to assume the presidency, Guaidó announced on Jan. 11 that he would invoke three constitutional articles “to call immediate free elections, and for the unity of the people, armed forces, and international community to end the usurpation,” only to be briefly detained by secret police on Jan. 13.

After Guaidó’s declaration in accordance with the constitution was met with confusion as to whether he was assuming the presidency and leading a new de facto government under his centrist social-democratic party Popular Will.

The National Assembly then called for a mass protest on Jan. 23 in the hopes of peacefully forcing Maduro to resign.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Caracas on Jan. 23 calling on Maduro to step down. Juan Guaidó then declared himself interim leader in accordance with the constitution with the aim of calling new elections.

The United States, Canada, and a string of Latin American countries in the Lima Group recognized the young leader in quick succession.

EU members Britain, Germany, France, and Spain all said on Jan. 26 they would recognize Guaidó if Maduro failed to call fresh elections in eight days, an ultimatum Russia said was “absurd” and the Venezuelan foreign minister called “childlike.”

Only six of 18 Latin American nations continue to support Maduro: Bolivia, El Salvador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Uruguay.

Read More
Venezuela’s Rightful President Needs White House Support

His main international allies are Turkey, Belarus, Russia, China, and Iran, who would like to see their loans repaid. But if the transitional Guaidó government assures the debts will be honored, Maduro could further lose support, according to Fergus Hodgson, founder and executive editor of Latin American intelligence publication Antigua Report.

Guaidó’s declaration of himself as the interim president takes Venezuela into uncharted territory, with the possibility of the opposition now running a parallel government recognized abroad as legitimate but without control over state functions.

No Food, Medicine

Venezuela’s political and economic turmoil under Maduro sparked mass emigration and inflation that is seen rising to 10 million percent this year.

After overcoming heated opposition to hold a U.N. meeting on Jan. 26, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Maduro’s “socialist experiment” had caused the economy to collapse and reduced ordinary Venezuelans to rooting through dumpsters for food.

“Now it is time for every other nation to pick a side. … Either you stand with the forces of freedom, or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem,” Pompeo told the council. “We call on all members of the Security Council to support Venezuela’s democratic transition and interim President Guaidó’s role.”

He also successfully highlighted the problems of the Security Council in allowing for the situation that is unfolding in Venezuela. However, any council action to address the crisis would still be blocked by veto-powers Russia and China, diplomats said.

“China and Russia are propping up a failed regime in hopes of recovering billions of dollars in ill-considered investments and assistance made over the years,” he said. “This money was never intended to help the Venezuelan people; it lined the pockets of the Maduro regime, its cronies, and its benefactors.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech before supporters gathering outside the presidential palace in Caracas on March 12, 2015.(Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

Pompeo called on the international community to disconnect their financial systems from Maduro’s regime.

After the Security Council debate, Guaidó sent a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres asking the United Nations for help addressing hunger, violence and the lack of medicines in his country.

The United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The United States announced on Jan. 24 that it is prepared to spend $20 million in humanitarian aid for the people of Venezuela.

Guaidó added that, “Several European countries have been in touch with us and are going to support the entry of humanitarian aid. … We continue adding countries to this great effort.”

The Maduro government has previously rejected such aid, denying there is a humanitarian crisis in the country and blaming economic problems on sanctions.

After Washington’s declaration of support for Guaidó on Jan. 23, Maduro cut off diplomatic relations with the United States and gave U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

Some U.S. embassy staff left Caracas on Jan. 25, and Venezuela was withdrawing staff from Washington on Jan. 26, Venezuela’s foreign ministry said in a statement. However, Maduro softened his demand that all U.S. embassy staff withdraw by Jan. 26.

Instead, the two countries will seek an agreement to replace the embassies with “Interest Offices” in their respective capitals within 30 days, the statement said. If that fails, the missions would close.

Reuters and Epoch Times staff contributed to this article.

RECOMMENDED
TOP VIDEOS
Politics
January 7, 2019

Former Venezuela Supreme Court Justice Defects to US
Former Venezuela Supreme Court Justice Defects to US
By Petr Svab
Former Venezuelan Supreme Court Justice Christian Zerpa has fled to the United States. He denounced the second term of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro who will be inaugurated ...
Americas
January 18, 2019

Group of Venezuelan Soldiers Say They Don’t Recognise Maduro as Their President
Group of Venezuelan Soldiers Say They Don’t Recognise Maduro as Their President
By Reuters
A group of Venezuelan soldiers in Lima declared on Jan. 16 that they no longer recognize President Nicolas Maduro as their leader, calling on fellow soldiers to ...
Viewpoints
January 19, 2019

Venezuela’s Rightful President Needs White House Support
Venezuela’s Rightful President Needs White House Support
By Fergus Hodgson, Antigua Report
The United States and its allies hold the key to Venezuela's recovery after two decades of socialist devastation. Their diplomatic support can make or break the campaign ...
Americas
January 23, 2019

US Recognizes Venezuela Opposition Leader as Legitimate Interim President
US Recognizes Venezuela Opposition Leader as Legitimate Interim President
By Luke Taylor, Special to The Epoch Times
BOGOTA, Colombia—U.S. President Donald Trump has recognized the head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress as the country's legitimate interim president. In front of hundreds of supporters on Jan. ...
Video of the Day
January 26, 2019

Videos of the Day: Pompeo Urges International Community to Financially Disconnect From Maduro Regime
Videos of the Day: Pompeo Urges International Community to Financially Disconnect From Maduro Regime
By Epoch Newsroom
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Jan. 26 he hoped countries who have expressed support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido also disconnect their financial system ...
Americas
January 26, 2019

U.S. Calls on World to ‘Pick a Side’ on Venezuela; Europeans Set to Recognize Guaido
U.S. Calls on World to ‘Pick a Side’ on Venezuela; Europeans Set to Recognize Guaido
By Reuters
UNITED NATIONS/CARACAS—The United States on Jan. 26 called on the world to "pick a side" on Venezuela and urged countries to financially disconnect from Nicolas Maduro's government, ...
Politics
January 25, 2019

Trump Criticizes Cortez’s 70 Percent Tax Proposal in Comments on Venezuela
Trump Criticizes Cortez’s 70 Percent Tax Proposal in Comments on Venezuela
By Janita Kan
President Donald Trump criticized socialist policies proposed by political opponents in his latest remarks on Venezuela on Jan. 24—specifically, taking aim at the 70 percent tax rate ...
US News
January 25, 2019

United States Seeks to Cut Off Money for Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro
United States Seeks to Cut Off Money for Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro
By Reuters
WASHINGTON/CARACAS—The United States is seeking to ensure that Venezuelan oil revenue goes to opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, and to cut off money from ...
Europe
January 26, 2019

European Powers Poised to Recognize Venezuela’s Juan Guaido
European Powers Poised to Recognize Venezuela’s Juan Guaido
By Reuters
MADRID—Major European countries threw their weight behind Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Jan. 26, saying they would recognize him as interim president if Nicolas Maduro failed ...
Americas
January 26, 2019

9 Dead, Search For 300 Missing After Brazil Dam Collapse
9 Dead, Search For 300 Missing After Brazil Dam Collapse
By The Associated Press
SAO PAULO—Rescuers in helicopter on Jan. 26, searched for survivors in a huge area in southeastern Brazil buried by mud from the collapse of dam holding back ...
Americas
January 25, 2019

200 Missing After Brazil Dam Collapse
200 Missing After Brazil Dam Collapse
By The Associated Press
SAO PAULO—A mining dam collapsed in southeastern Brazil on Jan. 25, inundating a nearby community in an enormous swath of reddish brown liquid waste and leaving an ...
Americas
January 25, 2019

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Peru
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Peru
By Henry Jom
A magnitude-5.6 earthquake has hit near the coast of central Peru, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The earthquake, which occurred about 12 miles (19 kilometers) West of ...
Southern California
January 26, 2019

California Election Watchdog Hopes to Set Up Town Hall With President Trump
California Election Watchdog Hopes to Set Up Town Hall With President Trump
By Sarah Le, Epoch Times
The Election Integrity Project California (EIPCa) is hoping to set up a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss safeguarding the integrity of the election process. "We ...
Trump Presidency
January 26, 2019

President’s Schedule Page on Twitter Says State of the Union on for Tuesday
President’s Schedule Page on Twitter Says State of the Union on for Tuesday
By Sarah Le, Epoch Times
After President Donald Trump and Congress reached an agreement to temporarily reopen the government, the FAA issued flight restrictions for Jan. 29, apparently in preparation for a ...
Canada
January 26, 2019

Canada’s China Envoy McCallum Resigns at Request of Prime Minister Trudeau
Canada’s China Envoy McCallum Resigns at Request of Prime Minister Trudeau
By Omid Ghoreishi, Epoch Times
John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China who came under fire for providing legal arguments in defense of arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, has resigned at the request ...
Tennis
January 26, 2019

Naomi Osaka Wins Australian Open for 2nd Major, Top Ranking
Naomi Osaka Wins Australian Open for 2nd Major, Top Ranking
By The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia—So close to victory, Naomi Osaka suddenly was letting the Australian Open final slip away. Three championship points? Gone. A sizable lead? Soon all gone, too. ...
Crime and Incidents
January 26, 2019

No New Charges for Man Who Admitted to Kidnapping Jayme Closs: Prosecutor
No New Charges for Man Who Admitted to Kidnapping Jayme Closs: Prosecutor
By Zachary Stieber
A Wisconsin prosecutor said on Jan. 25 that there will be no new charges "in the immediate future" for Jake Patterson, who admitted to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme ...
US News
January 26, 2019

Bishop Apologizes to Covington Students He Threatened to Expel, Says He Was ‘Bullied’
Bishop Apologizes to Covington Students He Threatened to Expel, Says He Was ‘Bullied’
By Zachary Stieber
The Kentucky bishop who threatened to expel high school students who were confronted by a religious fringe group and a group of Native Americans in Washington apologized ...
Politics
January 26, 2019

Newspaper Offers Lengthy Apology to Melania Trump for ‘False’ Story, Says It Paid ‘Substantial Damages’
Newspaper Offers Lengthy Apology to Melania Trump for ‘False’ Story, Says It Paid ‘Substantial Damages’
By Zachary Stieber
A British newspaper issued an apology to First Lady Melania Trump, wife of President Donald Trump, after admitting it published an article that "contained a number of ...
Politics
January 26, 2019

58,000 Non-US Citizens Voted in Texas, Top Election Official Says
58,000 Non-US Citizens Voted in Texas, Top Election Official Says
By Zachary Stieber
The top election official in Texas said that his office discovered that nearly 95,000 non-U.S. citizens are registered to vote in the state and that about 58,000 ...
Europe
January 26, 2019

Spanish Rescuers Find Body of Toddler Trapped in Well
Spanish Rescuers Find Body of Toddler Trapped in Well
By Tiffany Meier
Spanish rescuers on Jan. 26 found the dead body of a 2-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on Jan. 13, ...
US News
January 25, 2019

US Returns Asylum Seekers to Mexico
US Returns Asylum Seekers to Mexico
By Reuters
TIJUANA/MEXICO CITY, Mexico—The United States was expected to send a first group of 20 Central American asylum seekers back to Mexico through the border city of Tijuana ...
Trump Presidency
January 25, 2019

Trump Signs Bill to Re-open the Government Temporarily
Trump Signs Bill to Re-open the Government Temporarily
By Allen Zhong
President Trump has signed a bill to reopen the federal government for three weeks until February 15 after it passed through both the Senate and House of ...
Canada
January 25, 2019

Questions Linger About Unusual Comments by Canada’s China Envoy in Huawei CFO Case
Questions Linger About Unusual Comments by Canada’s China Envoy in Huawei CFO Case
By Omid Ghoreishi, Epoch Times
As an old Chinese saying goes, "Spilled water is hard to retrieve." This could be the lesson Canada’s China envoy is learning the hard way as he ...
Better Life
January 26, 2019

10 Drinks That Can Help Shed Some Weight While You Sleep—# 1 Is a Surprisingly Potent Belly Fat Burner
10 Drinks That Can Help Shed Some Weight While You Sleep—# 1 Is a Surprisingly Potent Belly Fat Burner
By GQ Pan
For many people, losing weight is a daunting challenge to take on. If exercising and changing your diet seem like a tall order, you may want to ...
Health News
January 26, 2019

Measles Outbreak Grows in Northwest US, 31 Cases Reported
Measles Outbreak Grows in Northwest US, 31 Cases Reported
By The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, Washington—The number of confirmed measles cases near Portland grew to 31 on Jan. 25—an outbreak boosted by lower-than-normal vaccination rates in what has been called an ...
Arts & Culture
January 25, 2019

The Tale of President Lincoln’s Act of Compassion Toward a Wounded Soldier Before He Died
The Tale of President Lincoln’s Act of Compassion Toward a Wounded Soldier Before He Died
By Li Yen, Epoch Times
The Civil War broke out shortly after President Abraham Lincoln become the United States’ 16th president. The following heart-rending tale, retold and circulated in books and on ...
Arts & Culture
January 24, 2019

Beethoven’s Music Has a Higher Purpose, His ‘Moonlight Sonata’ Never Gets Old
Beethoven’s Music Has a Higher Purpose, His ‘Moonlight Sonata’ Never Gets Old
By Chris Ford
Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer and pianist. He died in 1827, aged 56 years. Many say he was the greatest composer of all time. Beethoven ...
Life
January 26, 2019

Anne Hathaway Confirms Existence of ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Script
Anne Hathaway Confirms Existence of ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Script
By Daniel Kish
This year hasn't even made it out of the first month and it's shaping up to be a wonderful time for film. Between Anne Hathaway confirming The ...
Entertainment News
January 25, 2019

Kim Porter’s Cause of Death Is Revealed, Says Coroner’s Office
Kim Porter’s Cause of Death Is Revealed, Says Coroner’s Office
By Jack Phillips
The cause of death was revealed for the longtime former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kim Porter. Porter died on Nov. 15 of pneumonia at the age ...
Better Life
January 25, 2019

13 Problems That Can Be Treated by a Glass of Lemon Water Instead of Pills
13 Problems That Can Be Treated by a Glass of Lemon Water Instead of Pills
By Ruby Mey
While modern medicine has done a lot for mankind, it has caused many individuals to be dependent on drugs even for the simplest conditions. There are a ...
Travel
January 25, 2019

What to Do When Mother Nature Alters Your Vacation Plans
What to Do When Mother Nature Alters Your Vacation Plans
By Janna Graber, GoWorldTravel.com
We had been looking forward to our European river cruise for weeks. Then a few days before our trip, we got a notice from our cruise company. ...
Destinations
January 25, 2019

Discovering Kamchatka: A Journey to the World’s Edge
Discovering Kamchatka: A Journey to the World’s Edge
By Phil Butler
The snow crackled like lightbulb glass underfoot as Maxim Balakhovskii stepped out into the stiff wind swirling around the summit of Kamchatka’s Vilyuchinsky volcano. Shading his face ...
Life
January 26, 2019

‘Coolest Day Ever:’ Deaf Baby Hears Mom and Dad for the First Time in Life
‘Coolest Day Ever:’ Deaf Baby Hears Mom and Dad for the First Time in Life
By Chris Ford
A world of silence is something hard for most of us to comprehend, and the delight of these parents and their deaf baby is palpable when you ...
Life
January 26, 2019

Grandpa Shunned By Family, but a 4-Year-Old Makes Parents Regret Their Actions
Grandpa Shunned By Family, but a 4-Year-Old Makes Parents Regret Their Actions
By Li Yen, Epoch Times
Words of Wisdom aims to highlight important morals, which we feel our readers will benefit from reading. We hope you enjoy this fable. "How one generation loves, ...
TOP NEWS