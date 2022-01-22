MOST READ
Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers Blocked Nationwide 1
Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers Blocked Nationwide
1d
comments
Ireland to End Most CCP Virus Restrictions, Including COVID Passport 2
Ireland to End Most CCP Virus Restrictions, Including COVID Passport
1d
comments
Dr. Peter McCullough: Vaccines Failed in Stopping COVID-19 and Mandates Have to Be Dropped 3
Dr. Peter McCullough: Vaccines Failed in Stopping COVID-19 and Mandates Have to Be Dropped
1d
comments
Protestors march as they demonstrate against the COVID-19 measures in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)
Protestors march as they demonstrate against the COVID-19 measures in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)
Europe

Vaccine Passport Protests in Europe Draw Thousands of People

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
View profile
January 22, 2022 Updated: January 22, 2022
biggersmaller
Print

HELSINKI—Thousands of people gathered in European capitals Saturday to protest vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in hopes of ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrations took place in Helsinki, London, Paris, and Stockholm.

Demonstrators during a rally in Paris, France
Demonstrators against COVID-19 measures during a rally in Paris, France, on Jan. 22, 2022. (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Photo)

In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched through central Stockholm and assembled in a main square for a protest organized by the Frihetsrorelsen—or Freedom Movement.

A similar demonstration with some 1,000 participants was held also in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

The Finnish government authorized local and regional authorities just before Christmas to introduce “extensive and full measures” in response to rising virus cases involving the omicron variant.

The restrictions included limiting or prohibiting events, moving university classes online, limiting restaurant service, and closing venues where people have a higher risk of exposure. Restaurants and events are allowed to require vaccine passports.

Police said some 4,000 people marched Saturday through the streets of central Helsinki to protest. A group called World Wide Demonstration organized the demonstration. No unrest or violence was reported to the police.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Featured Channels
American Thought Leaders
Counterculture
Facts Matter
Crossroads
Larry Elder With Epoch Times
Top 10 Videos
Live Q&A: China Reports Community Transmission of Hemorrhagic Fever; Biden Has His ‘Worst Week’
Live Q&A: China Reports Community Transmission of Hemorrhagic Fever; Biden Has His ‘Worst Week’
comments
Recent Statements From Biden and the CDC Have Destroyed the Legal Basis for Vaccine Mandates | Truth Over News
Recent Statements From Biden and the CDC Have Destroyed the Legal Basis for Vaccine Mandates | Truth Over News
comments
Sharyl Attkisson: How Propagandists Co-Opted ‘Fact-Checkers’ and the Press to Control the Information Landscape
Sharyl Attkisson: How Propagandists Co-Opted ‘Fact-Checkers’ and the Press to Control the Information Landscape
comments
Robert Henneke Predicted SCOTUS Decision on OSHA Vaccine Mandate, Explains SCOTUS Thinking
Robert Henneke Predicted SCOTUS Decision on OSHA Vaccine Mandate, Explains SCOTUS Thinking
comments
Investigating the Book of Revelation and the ‘Seven Churches’: Tim Mahoney
Investigating the Book of Revelation and the ‘Seven Churches’: Tim Mahoney
comments
Kash Patel Predicts US Will Be Forced to Send Troops Back Into Afghanistan Within 18 Months | Kash’s Corner
Kash Patel Predicts US Will Be Forced to Send Troops Back Into Afghanistan Within 18 Months | Kash’s Corner
comments
Investigators Reveal Cult, Murder, and Spies Around Photos of ‘Chinese Troops’ in Canada
Investigators Reveal Cult, Murder, and Spies Around Photos of ‘Chinese Troops’ in Canada
comments
Facts Matter (Jan. 18): Leaked Fauci Financials Expose How He Profited From Pandemic, Invested in Chinese Companies
Facts Matter (Jan. 18): Leaked Fauci Financials Expose How He Profited From Pandemic, Invested in Chinese Companies
comments
New Emails Confirm Top Scientists Told Fauci That Natural Origin of COVID-19 Was ‘Highly Unlikely’ | Truth Over News
New Emails Confirm Top Scientists Told Fauci That Natural Origin of COVID-19 Was ‘Highly Unlikely’ | Truth Over News
comments
Thomas Harrington: How Did Our Society Become So Fearful?
Thomas Harrington: How Did Our Society Become So Fearful?
comments