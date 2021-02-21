President Donald Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller waves to supporters prior to a Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Aug. 6, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s CPAC Speech to Focus on Countering China, Dismantling Big Tech Monopoly, Reopening Schools

Former President Donald Trump in his first public appearance since leaving the White House will lay out an optimistic vision for America and focus on standing up to China, reviving U.S. manufacturing, dismantling the monopoly of Big Tech, reopening schools, and securing the border, among other topics, according to former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller.

Miller, who has recently spoken to the president, outlined Trump’s upcoming speech in an interview aired on Sunday in response to a question about Trump’s potential run for the White House in 2024 and his first speech after leaving office.

“I have had the opportunity to speak to the President, and he’s very excited to make his upcoming address to CPAC, where you will hear him lay out his positive vision for the future of this country, a vision where we stand up to China, as the President was doing before he left office, and reclaim our manufacturing, a vision where our schools are open and our border is closed to illegal immigration, a vision where the Big Tech monopoly is dismantled and free speech and free expression and free thought can reign, because that’s what this country is about,” Miller told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

“He’s going to present an optimistic vision for a country where communities are safe, where criminals are behind bars, and where everybody can earn a decent high-paying wage and produce products here in the United States, where they should be made, not in China, not overseas.”

Miller’s outline of the speech suggests that Trump is watching the Biden administration closely, since the topics align with some of the major executive actions of President Joe Biden since he took office. Biden and a number of his appointees are facing criticism over what appears to be a softer stance on China than the one under the Trump administration. The current White House is also struggling to maintain a clear message on when schools will reopen and is dealing with internal and external blowback after wiping out Trump’s tough policies on illegal immigration.

Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, said earlier in the interview that Biden’s actions on immigration are “madness.”

“The legislation put forward by President Biden and congressional Democrats would fundamentally erase the very essence of America’s nationhood for the first time, I believe, in human history,” Miller said. “This legislation proposes sending applications to previously deported illegal immigrants and giving them the chance to re-enter the country on a rapid path to citizenship. This is unheard of.”

Trump’s remarks on Big Tech and free speech will be particularly significant because Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms banned him before he left office. Since being silenced on the platforms, Trump has not made any public appearances. The president made his first comments to the media on the day of the passing of iconic conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

CPAC, the largest annual gathering of conservative activists, will take place in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 25-28. Trump will deliver his speech on the last day of the conference. Trump delivered several speeches at CPAC while he was in office.

Current Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Feb. 20 that Trump’s speech will also chart the course for the future of the GOP.

“I think what you’re going to hear President Trump talk about next Sunday on the 28th is the future of the Republican Party and the number of lessons that we learned in 2020, where we saw President Trump bring in a record amount of African American voters, Latino American voters on the GOP side, bigger numbers than we’ve seen in modern Republican presidential history,” Miller said. “We have to keep these voters engaged in the party.”

Janita Kan contributed to this report.