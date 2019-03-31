A stock police tape photo (Stock photo CC0)
A stock police tape photo (Stock photo CC0)

Texas Boy Who Went Missing in 2017 Is Found in Florida: Police

By Jack Phillips
March 31, 2019 Updated: March 31, 2019

A Texas boy who went missing was found safe in Florida about a year and a half later, said police.

Joshua Graham, 9, was located in a suspicious vehicle in Sanford, Florida, with his noncustodial parent, Kenneth Graham, reported ABC13 in Houston.

“Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith told WFTV.

A 9-year-old Texas boy who had been missing since 2017 was found Saturday morning with his father in Sanford, according to Sanford police.

Posted by Orlando Sentinel on Saturday, March 30, 2019

The boy and Graham left in late 2017 without the father notifying his wife about the decision, according to police.

Joshua’s mother had sole custody of the boy at the time, ABC13 reported.

He was filed as a missing person with the status of “abducted by noncustodial parent,” said officials in Texas.

The boy was 7 when he was last seen.

Posted by Fox 8 News on Sunday, March 31, 2019

Smith commended law enforcement for its efforts in tracking down the boy.

“The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn’t seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion,” the chief said, WFTV reported.

Joshua is now in the custody of Child Protective Services and is waiting for his mother, officers stated.

#BREAKING: A Texas boy missing since 2017 was found early Saturday morning in Sanford, according to police.

Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Saturday, March 30, 2019

Sanford Police stated that Graham isn’t in custody, and he’s not facing criminal charges.

However, Texas authorities said criminal charges may be filed against him.

Investigators calling on anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or visit www.crimeline.org.

Missing Children in the United States

There were 464,324 missing children reported in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) in 2017, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Under federal law, when a child is reported missing to law enforcement authorities, they must be entered into the database. In 2016, there were 465,676 entries.

conference on missing and exploited children
Reve Walsh and John Walsh during The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children, the Fraternal Order of the Police and the Justice Department’s 16th Annual Congressional Breakfast at The Liaison Capitol Hill Hotel in Washington, on May 18, 2011. (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

“This number represents reports of missing children. That means if a child runs away multiple times in a year, each instance would be entered into NCIC separately and counted in the yearly total. Likewise, if an entry is withdrawn and amended or updated that would also be reflected in the total,” the center said.

In 2017, the center said it had assisted officers and families with more than 27,000 missing children. In those cases, 91 percent were endangered runaways and 5 percent family abductions.

Nancy McBride, the executive director of Florida Outreach at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said most of the runaways involve technology.

“[Technology] has great benefits and some potential risks,” McBride told USA Today in 2017. “It’s important to stay plugged into their lives.” Tech is utilized by online predators, McBride said, who exploit gaps when the child’s relationship with their parents is not the best.

About one in seven children reported missing to the center in 2017 were likely to be victims of child sex trafficking, the center said.

RECOMMENDED
TOP VIDEOS
Coverage on investigations into suspected voter fraud
November 10, 2018

Florida Recounting Senate, Governor Races Amid Fraud, Suppression Allegations
Florida Recounting Senate, Governor Races Amid Fraud, Suppression Allegations
By Petr Svab
The results of two of the most closely watched midterm election races in Florida may take days to determine, after state officials announced a machine recount on ...
Politics
November 14, 2018

Florida Democrats’ Top Election Lawyer Elias Has Controversial History
Florida Democrats’ Top Election Lawyer Elias Has Controversial History
By William Patrick
Florida Sen. Bill Nelson’s reelection campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Committee filed a federal lawsuit on Nov. 13 to dispense with the state's recount deadlines, the latest ...
Politics
November 15, 2018

Judge Allows Accepting Some Rejected Votes in Florida as Senate Race Heads to Hand Recount
Judge Allows Accepting Some Rejected Votes in Florida as Senate Race Heads to Hand Recount
By Petr Svab
A federal judge has allowed some Floridians who had their mail-in votes rejected to attest to their votes’ validity by 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 and have ...
Politics
February 12, 2019

Florida Governor Plans Rollback of Common Core
Florida Governor Plans Rollback of Common Core
By Matthew Vadum
A sweeping executive order recently issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to remove the “vestiges” of the politically unpopular Common Core standards that remain in the ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Fox Apologizes for ‘3 Mexican Countries’ Gaffe
Fox Apologizes for ‘3 Mexican Countries’ Gaffe
By Jack Phillips
“Fox & Friends” apologized for a headline that incorrectly said, “Trump Cuts Aid to 3 Mexican Countries.” It was in response to President Trump cutting aid to ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Russia Flies Over US Military Locations Under Treaty, After Being Denied Last Year
Russia Flies Over US Military Locations Under Treaty, After Being Denied Last Year
By Bowen Xiao
A Russian aircraft recently flew over military facilities across the United States as part of a surveillance flight permitted under the Treaty on Open Skies, several months after ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Jeanine Pirro Returns to Fox News, Calls for Punishment of Trump Accusers
Jeanine Pirro Returns to Fox News, Calls for Punishment of Trump Accusers
By Jack Phillips
Judge Jeanine Pirro returned to her Saturday night Fox News show two weeks after controversy erupted over her remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), which drew condemnation ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Feinstein Displeased as White House Pushes 9th Circuit Nominees Without Consulting Her
Feinstein Displeased as White House Pushes 9th Circuit Nominees Without Consulting Her
By Jack Phillips
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) expressed her displeasure about the White House's push to consider two new nominees for the left-leaning 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Nominees Ken ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Report: Sears Cutting Life Insurance Benefits for as Many as 90,000 Retirees
Report: Sears Cutting Life Insurance Benefits for as Many as 90,000 Retirees
By Jack Phillips
Sears told as many as 90,000 of retired employees in March that it is ending their life insurance policies, reported CBS News. Ron Olbrysh, the chairman of ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Kellyanne Conway Responds to Husband’s Spat With President Trump
Kellyanne Conway Responds to Husband’s Spat With President Trump
By Jack Phillips
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway responded to her husband’s recent spat with President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News on March 31, Conway didn’t answer ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Prosecutor Welcomes Outside Review of How Her Office Handled Jussie Smollett Case
Prosecutor Welcomes Outside Review of How Her Office Handled Jussie Smollett Case
By Wire Service Content
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx now indicates uncertainty about the strength of evidence and testimony that underpinned charges against Jussie Smollett, and she welcomes an outside ...
US News
March 31, 2019

FDA Alert: Purina Pet Food Recalled Over Choking Hazard
FDA Alert: Purina Pet Food Recalled Over Choking Hazard
By Jack Phillips
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice on its website saying that Purina is recalling some Muse wet cat food due to a potential ...
Companies
March 31, 2019

Southwest to Keep Boeing 737 MAX Off Schedules Through May Instead of April 20: Company Memo
Southwest to Keep Boeing 737 MAX Off Schedules Through May Instead of April 20: Company Memo
By Reuters
SEATTLE—Southwest Airlines Co said on Friday it was pulling its Boeing Co 737 MAX jets from flight schedules through May, extending its earlier timeline from April 20, ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Watchdog Sues to See If Every Clinton Email Was Sent to Foreign Entity
Watchdog Sues to See If Every Clinton Email Was Sent to Foreign Entity
By Ivan Pentchoukov
A government watchdog sued the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on March 27 seeking documents related to an alleged FBI coverup of a lead ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Suspect Arrested in South Carolina University Student’s Death
Suspect Arrested in South Carolina University Student’s Death
By Epoch Times Staff
COLUMBIA, S.C.—Police arrested a man Saturday, March 30, in connection with the death of a college student who apparently got into the suspect’s car thinking it was ...
US News
March 31, 2019

Judge Blocks California’s High-Capacity Ammunition Ban
Judge Blocks California’s High-Capacity Ammunition Ban
By The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.—High-capacity gun magazines will remain legal in California under a ruling on March 29 by a federal judge who cited home invasions where a woman used ...
Asia & Pacific
March 31, 2019

Thai King Revokes Royal Decorations of Ousted Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra
Thai King Revokes Royal Decorations of Ousted Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra
By Reuters
BANGKOK—Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has revoked royal decorations that had been awarded to ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a document published on Saturday, March 30, in ...
Trump Presidency
March 30, 2019

Trump Follows Up on Promise to Cut Aid to Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala
Trump Follows Up on Promise to Cut Aid to Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala
By Petr Svab
President Donald Trump has ordered for the stopping of aid to the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, after criticizing them for failing to ...
Politics
March 30, 2019

Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson Acknowledges ‘Crisis’ at the Southern Border
Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson Acknowledges ‘Crisis’ at the Southern Border
By Janita Kan
Jeh Johnson, the former homeland security secretary during the Obama administration, said on several recent television appearances that there is a "crisis" at the Southern border, adding ...
US News
March 30, 2019

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher ‘Will Soon be Moved to Less Restrictive Confinement:’ Trump
Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher ‘Will Soon be Moved to Less Restrictive Confinement:’ Trump
By Allen Zhong
The decorated Navy SEAL, Eddie Gallagher, who is accused of war crimes in Iraq, will be moved to "less restrictive confinement" soon, President Trump announced on Saturday, ...
Trump Presidency
March 30, 2019

Trump: The New York Times, The Washington Post Should Be Stripped of Pulitzers for ‘Collusion’ Reporting
Trump: The New York Times, The Washington Post Should Be Stripped of Pulitzers for ‘Collusion’ Reporting
By Petr Svab
President Donald Trump said the staff of The New York Times and The Washington Post should have their 2018 Pulitzer Prizes rescinded in light of the result ...
Politics
March 30, 2019

Democratic Senator Introduces Bill to Abolish ‘Undemocratic’ Electoral College
Democratic Senator Introduces Bill to Abolish ‘Undemocratic’ Electoral College
By Zachary Stieber
A Democratic Senator has introduced legislation that would abolish the Electoral College in the latest effort by the party to change or get rid of longstanding norms. ...
US News
March 30, 2019

‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban Heads to Georgia Governor’s Desk
‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban Heads to Georgia Governor’s Desk
By The Associated Press
ATLANTA—Watchful eyes now turn to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, wondering when he might sign a “heartbeat” abortion ban that he supported and helped push through. The ...
US News
March 30, 2019

Trump Threatens Closure of US-Mexico Border Next Week to Stem Asylum Surge
Trump Threatens Closure of US-Mexico Border Next Week to Stem Asylum Surge
By Reuters
WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH, Florida—President Donald Trump threatened on Friday, March 29, to close the U.S. border with Mexico next week, potentially disrupting millions of legal border crossings and ...
Health
March 30, 2019

Woman Faces Dread of Cancer With Music Therapy, Finds Healing and Hope
Woman Faces Dread of Cancer With Music Therapy, Finds Healing and Hope
By Mimi Nguyen Ly
NEW YORK—Maria Logis thought she was going to have singing lessons, but she ended up visiting a music therapist. She didn't know what music therapy was, and ...
Health
March 30, 2019

Face Mapping: What the Lines and Wrinkles on Your Face Say About Your Health
Face Mapping: What the Lines and Wrinkles on Your Face Say About Your Health
By Chris Ford
Face mapping is an ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic way to diagnose many facets of a person’s health, be it physical, mental, or emotional. Certain areas and points ...
Chinese Culture
March 28, 2019

Qingming Festival: Tomb-Sweeping Day in Honor of Ancestors
Qingming Festival: Tomb-Sweeping Day in Honor of Ancestors
By Duoyu Zhong and Tanya Harrison
Many Chinese will be visiting the tombs of their ancestors on April 5 to pay their respects, as the Qingming Festival, also called Pure Bright Day or ...
Craftsmanship
March 28, 2019

The Disappearing Art of Vanishing Fore-Edge Painting
The Disappearing Art of Vanishing Fore-Edge Painting
By Lorraine Ferrier, Epoch Times
“Wow! I didn’t see that coming.” For over 40 years, these have been the words that fore-edge painter Martin Frost has heard the most when people have ...
Entertainment News
March 31, 2019

Chris Rock Slams Jussie Smollett: ‘You’re Jessie From Now On’
Chris Rock Slams Jussie Smollett: ‘You’re Jessie From Now On’
By Jack Phillips
Chris Rock slamed Jussie Smollett at NAACP awards: 'What the hell was he thinking?' Comedian Chris Rock pilloried “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on March 30 after he ...
Life
March 30, 2019

Adorable 2-Year-Old Performs Irish Jig After a Funeral, Delighting Her Family
Adorable 2-Year-Old Performs Irish Jig After a Funeral, Delighting Her Family
By Chris Ford
Irish dancing is not easy, as those of Irish descent will attest to, especially when you only bring your dancing skills out once a year on St. ...
Better Life
March 30, 2019

14 Heart Disease Risk Reduction Foods–Is Your Heart Working Overdrive Due to Clogged Arteries?
14 Heart Disease Risk Reduction Foods–Is Your Heart Working Overdrive Due to Clogged Arteries?
By Ruby Mey
Conditions like cancer tend to steal headlines, yet the leading cause of death in the United States is actually heart disease, according to data from the Centers ...
Life
March 27, 2019

Gordon Ramsay Tells His Parenting Secret How He Keeps His Children from Being Spoiled
Gordon Ramsay Tells His Parenting Secret How He Keeps His Children from Being Spoiled
By Cat Bolton
With listed earnings of $62 million as of 2018, Forbes has chef Gordon Ramsay ranked as the 33rd-wealthiest celebrity in the world. Despite his current wealth, though, ...
Travel
March 26, 2019

Revisiting New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Largest Museum in US
Revisiting New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Largest Museum in US
By Isabelle Kellogg, Epoch Times Contributor
NEW YORK CITY—The largest art museum in the United States and the third-most visited museum in the world is The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which can be ...
Life
March 22, 2019

Uncovering the Mystery of Australia’s Famous Strawberry-Colored Lake Hillier
Uncovering the Mystery of Australia’s Famous Strawberry-Colored Lake Hillier
By Louise Bevan
Lake Hillier has a complicated address: near the coast of Middle Island, in the Recherche Archipelago, to the south of Western Australia. But it's not to be ...
Life
March 31, 2019

Foster Kid Claps and Shouts Out ‘Dad’ in Courtroom Upon Being Officially Adopted
Foster Kid Claps and Shouts Out ‘Dad’ in Courtroom Upon Being Officially Adopted
By Jocelyn Neo
A couple in Ohio were feeling anxious as they sat in the courtroom waiting for the judge to read the adoption decree for their foster child. But they ...
Life
March 31, 2019

Family Sees News of Baby Abandoned at Clinic and Gets a Call to Adopt Him: ‘He Was Ours’
Family Sees News of Baby Abandoned at Clinic and Gets a Call to Adopt Him: ‘He Was Ours’
By Jocelyn Neo
When a woman in Oklahoma learned of an abandoned baby on the news, she asked her husband if he thought the baby was theirs, as they had ...
TOP NEWS