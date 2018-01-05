Star Trek Child Actor Jon Paul Steuer Dies Aged 33

Jon Paul Steuer who played the son of Captain Worf on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," has died aged 33. (Facebook/Jonny P. Jewels)

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor Jon Paul Steuer has died at the age of 33.

Steuer was the first child actor to play Alexander Rozhenko, son of Captain Worf, in the long-running sci-fi show.

Rest in Peace, Jon Paul Steuer, the first actor to play Alexander in TNG. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/ATVn2uwezE — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) January 4, 2018

He passed away on New Year’s Day, although the cause of death has not yet been established, according to the Oregon newspaper Willamette Week.

After one episode playing Rozhenko, Steuer went on to be a fixture in sitcom “Grace Under Fire,” in which he played Quentin Kelly in over 70 episodes.

The experience of fame caused him to quit acting at the age of 12.

In a 2015 interview he told The AV Club: “I had never really gotten into acting for the stardom or the fame or the attention. I did it because I liked acting.

“That show brought a lot of press and attention around me and my personal life. I was right on the cusp of puberty, going through that awkward stage.

“To be put under a microscope like that is kind of a bizarre addition to your life that obviously not a lot of other people can relate to.”

I concur, there's a lot to be said for a room with a window… #underground Posted by Jonny P Jewels on Thursday, June 4, 2015

Steuer—under the name Jonny P. Jewels—went on to become known as a charismatic frontman for bands like the Soda Pop Kids, and most recently the punk outfit P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S.

He also opened a vegan restaurant in 2015 in northeast Portland called Harvest at the Bindery. Following the news of his death the restaurant announced that it would be closing permanently.

The P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. band paid tribute to Steuer on Facebook, writing: “It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer.

“The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did.

“He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer.

“Dozens of shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet.

“We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny…we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 – January 1, 2018.”

Harvest at the Bindery will host a memorial for Steuer on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

Recommended Video:

2017 Year in Review