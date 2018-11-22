Report: President Trump Spared Exposure to Tainted Romaine Lettuce, White House Says

A report says that President Donald Trump and his family were not served any romaine lettuce during their Thanksgiving dinner. U.S. health officials have warned that romaine has been linked to an outbreak of E. coli that has left about three dozen people sickened in several states.

The White House told NBC News that the menu at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, included Caesar salad, but it had no romaine. Romaine is the typical base of Caesar salad.

The rest of the holiday menu is a “full salad bar to include Caesar, wedge, tomato/mozzarella and Greek salads, deviled eggs and duck prosciutto & melon … Chilled seafood display with Florida stone crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp and clams … A carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon,” according to the report. Also sea bass, snapper, short ribs, potatoes, and traditional stuffing were served as well as a number of desserts.

The NBC report suggested that if Trump and his family were served romaine, his U.S. Secret Service agents would first have to test it.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Nov. 22 that his agency is still working to figure out the source of the outbreak, which has left 32 people sickened, including 13 who have been hospitalized.

“FDA continues to investigate source of e.coli outbreak traced to Romaine. We believe it’s related to lettuce harvested from California,” Gottlieb tweeted. “We hope to have more information by Monday isolating the growing region. New crop will soon harvest from other regions.”