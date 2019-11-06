Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 23, 2019. (Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters)

Putin Says Russia Won’t Threaten Other States With Its Advanced Weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Wednesday that Russia’s new weapons have no equivalents, but claimed he won’t use them to threaten others.

Putin said in a meeting that “we plan to build up our defense capability, commissioning hypersonic, laser, and other new weapons systems that other countries don’t have,” The Associated Press reported.

“Yet it’s not a reason to threaten anyone,” he added.

The Russian president said that the new weapons systems were created exclusively to “ensure our security in view of the growing threats.”

According to Russian state-run TASS, he said that Moscow will continue to expand its defense potential while promoting disarmament.

“Our army and our fleet have proven their high capabilities, and we plan to continue expanding our defense potential, putting hypersonic and laser systems on alert along with other modern arms systems, which other countries do not possess so far,” Putin said, according to the news outlet.

“On the contrary, we are ready to do everything in our power to promote disarmament taking into account or new arms systems, whose only goal is to guarantee security among the growing threats we are facing,” the Russian leader remarked.

Russia test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear-powered submarine, the defense ministry said, describing the test as successful (Russian Defense Ministry)

The comments come after Russia test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from a new nuclear-powered submarine, Russia’s defense ministry said, describing the test as successful.

A video posted by the Defense Ministry shows the vessel launching an RSM-56 Bulava missile from a submerged position in the White Sea, according to the TASS news agency on Oct. 30. The missile reached its target on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East region.