President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Nov. 13, 2019. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

House Democrats Release Transcript From Closed-Door Interview of Pence’s Russia Adviser Jennifer Williams

House committees on Saturday released transcripts from the closed-door interview of Jennifer Williams, a special advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, who listened to the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s.

In her deposition, Williams told the committees that the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was “unusual and inappropriate.” In the call, Trump asked Zelensky to look into Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.

A transcript released on the same day included a testimonial from National Security Council official Timothy Morrison, who said that he felt nothing inappropriate happened during the July 25 call. He said that he was afraid that the phone call would be leaked by another official in the National Security Council and would damage U.S.-Ukraine relations.

But Williams said she “found the specific references to be—to be more specific to the president in nature, to his personal political agenda, as opposed to a broader…foreign policy objective of the United States,” according to the transcript.

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, exits a deposition with the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees at the U.S. Capitol on November 7, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Before the call, Williams noted that she never heard any discussions regarding Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election or investigating the Bidens.

House Democrats have alleged that Trump violated his oath of office by asking a foreign leader to investigate a rival for personal gain. They also claim he withheld military aid to exert more pressure on Ukraine President Zelensky. Trump has denied the allegations.

According to the transcript, Williams also said that Trump told Pence not to attend the inauguration of Zelensky.

“My understanding from my colleague — and, again, I wasn’t there for the conversation — was that the President asked the Vice President not to attend,” she said. She didn’t elaborate on why.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) issued a statement about the transcripts of the Morrison and Williams interviews.

“The testimony released today shows that President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky immediately set off alarm bells throughout the White House. Both witnesses provided the Committees with first-hand accounts after personally listening to the call in the White House Situation Room,” Schiff said in a joint statement with Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Trump has described the phone call, a rough transcript of which was released by the White House days after the impeachment inquiry was launched by House Democrats, as “perfect.” He also tweeted that Americans should “read the transcript” ahead of the impeachment inquiry hearings last week.

On Friday, the Trump administration released another transcript of his first phone call with Zelensky in April. Trump in the phone call congratulates his counterpart after winning his election. He also states that Zelensky should visit the White House and made no reference to Joe Biden or his son.