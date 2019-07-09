Newborn Fine After Being Dumped in Washing Machine With Umbilical Cord Still Attached

A newborn baby in Thailand was placed inside a washing machine and abandoned.

According to the Daily Mail, the newborn’s umbilical cord was still attached. The child was found in a machine outside in a shop in Krabi at night.

Sangduen Khaorueng, 47, said he closed the business before she heard crying. The woman first ignored the noise and believed it was coming from a neighbor.

She later checked the inside of the machine and was stunned to find the boy inside a towel at the bottom of the washing machine.

Paramedics later arrived and found the newborn “very hungry” but healthy.

Even though the child had his umbilical cord still intact, rescue workers believed the child was as many as five days old.

Officials were then trying to determine the mother’s identity.

“I went away on Friday to the provinces to do business and the shop here was closed all weekend,” Sangduen explained to the Mail. “When I returned I could hear crying. I thought it was a from a neighbor’s house so I didn’t do anything.”

She added: “But the crying continued after I had been outside and came back. I followed the noise and saw the baby inside the washing machine. I called the police immediately.”

A police official with the Sanya Kaewnui Krabi Police said the child was being cared for in a hospital.

“We believe the baby is about five days old. He was in good physical condition but was very hungry. A resident prepared a bottle of milk for him,” the official said. “It is fortunate that he was crying or nobody would have noticed him in the washing machine.”

The official said that his “team will check CCTV from the street to try and find the mother. If the baby cannot be returned to the family he will be brought up in an orphanage and offered for adoption,” the Daily Mirror reported.

Thai Baby Found in Field

A newborn baby girl was recently found covered in mosquito and ant bites after she was dumped in a field in Thailand, it was reported.

The girl was heard crying at night. Locals thought the noise was something else before they discovered her the next morning near Bangkok, the Daily Mail reported on May 23.

The girl was discovered on May 11.

Upon discovery, the girl’s skin looked raw and painful after she was bitten by the insects and was exposed to the elements in the field.

Officials said the child didn’t sustain serious injuries, but they added that her forehead was bitten frequently by insects, the Mail reported.

The baby was taken to Lat Krabang Hospital, where nurses have been taking care of the child, who has not been named.

Police are now searching for her parents.

“We believe that the parents might live nearby the area,” Lieutenant Colonel Samart Klinklao, inspector of Chalong Krung police station was quoted by the paper as saying.

In another incident that same week, a baby boy was abandoned by his mother in Thailand before he was discovered by a dog, the Chiang Rai Times reported.