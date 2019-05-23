Newborn Baby Girl Found in Thailand Field Covered With Bug Bites, Is Now Doing Fine

Warning: Photos of the girl may be distressing to some viewers.

A newborn baby girl was found covered in mosquito and ant bites after she was dumped in a field in Thailand, it was reported.

The girl was heard crying at night. Locals thought the noise was something else before they discovered her the next morning near Bangkok, the Daily Mail reported on May 23.

The girl was discovered on May 11.

Upon discovery, the girl’s skin looked raw and painful after she was bitten by the insects and was exposed to the elements in the field.

Officials said the child didn’t sustain serious injuries, but they added that her forehead was bitten frequently by insects, the Mail reported.

Newborn baby girl found in a field covered in ant and mosquito bites after being abandoned https://t.co/4hNB56sLhw — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 23, 2019

The report said she was found wrapped in a tiny blanket. Her umbilical cord wasn’t cut, suggesting the child wasn’t more than one day old.

The baby was taken to Lat Krabang Hospital, where nurses have been taking care of the child, who has not been named.

Police are now searching for her parents.

“We believe that the parents might live nearby the area,” Lieutenant Colonel Samart Klinklao, inspector of Chalong Krung police station was quoted by the paper as saying.

“Officers will check around the communities and ask the locals for more details,” the official said. “We will also check the CCTV cameras in the street to find who left the baby there.”

Other details about the incident were not provided.

Not the First Time

In another incident this week, a baby boy was abandoned by his mother in Thailand before he was discovered by a dog, the Chiang Rai Times reported.

The child’s mother, 15, is said to have abandoned the child to hide her pregnancy.

The dog, Ping Pong, was digging a field in Ban Nong Kham village before its owner saw the baby’s leg sticking out of the ground.

Locals rushed the child to a hospital, where doctors said he was fine.

Ping Pong’s owner, Usa Nisaikha, said that Ping Pong only has three legs.

He was quoted by the paper as saying that “I kept him because he’s so loyal and obedient, and always helps me out when I go to the fields to tend to my cattle. He’s loved by the entire village. It’s amazing.”

The mother, who was not named, was charged with abandoning a child and attempted murder. The baby was apparently buried alive.

Newborn baby found covered in ants and mosquito bites after being dumped next to rubbish bags in Thailand https://t.co/OpShWmuAum — The Sun (@TheSun) April 23, 2019

The parents of the 15-year-old said that they have decided to raise the child.

Last month, also in Thailand, a newborn baby was found covered in ant and mosquito bites after being dumped near a trash bin, The Sun reported. A garbage collector spotted the child, covered in towels, in Ban Kao village in Tambon Ban Kao.

The child’s umbilical cord also hadn’t been cut. He was taken to a hospital and is reportedly doing fine.

In 2017, a Thai baby girl was rescued by villagers who heard her cries after being abandoned near a road. The girl was just 12 hours old when she was discovered, the paper reported.