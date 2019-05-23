Stock photo of a baby's feet. (Vitamin/Pixabay)
Stock photo of a baby's feet. (Vitamin/Pixabay)

Newborn Baby Girl Found in Thailand Field Covered With Bug Bites, Is Now Doing Fine

By Jack Phillips
May 23, 2019 Updated: May 23, 2019

Warning: Photos of the girl may be distressing to some viewers.

A newborn baby girl was found covered in mosquito and ant bites after she was dumped in a field in Thailand, it was reported.

The girl was heard crying at night. Locals thought the noise was something else before they discovered her the next morning near Bangkok, the Daily Mail reported on May 23.

The girl was discovered on May 11.

Upon discovery, the girl’s skin looked raw and painful after she was bitten by the insects and was exposed to the elements in the field.

Officials said the child didn’t sustain serious injuries, but they added that her forehead was bitten frequently by insects, the Mail reported.

The report said she was found wrapped in a tiny blanket. Her umbilical cord wasn’t cut, suggesting the child wasn’t more than one day old.

The baby was taken to Lat Krabang Hospital, where nurses have been taking care of the child, who has not been named.

Police are now searching for her parents.

“We believe that the parents might live nearby the area,” Lieutenant Colonel Samart Klinklao, inspector of Chalong Krung police station was quoted by the paper as saying.

“Officers will check around the communities and ask the locals for more details,” the official said. “We will also check the CCTV cameras in the street to find who left the baby there.”

Other details about the incident were not provided.

Not the First Time

In another incident this week, a baby boy was abandoned by his mother in Thailand before he was discovered by a dog, the Chiang Rai Times reported.

The child’s mother, 15, is said to have abandoned the child to hide her pregnancy.

The dog, Ping Pong, was digging a field in Ban Nong Kham village before its owner saw the baby’s leg sticking out of the ground.

Locals rushed the child to a hospital, where doctors said he was fine.

Ping Pong’s owner, Usa Nisaikha, said that Ping Pong only has three legs.

He was quoted by the paper as saying that “I kept him because he’s so loyal and obedient, and always helps me out when I go to the fields to tend to my cattle. He’s loved by the entire village. It’s amazing.”

The mother, who was not named, was charged with abandoning a child and attempted murder. The baby was apparently buried alive.

The parents of the 15-year-old said that they have decided to raise the child.

Last month, also in Thailand, a newborn baby was found covered in ant and mosquito bites after being dumped near a trash bin, The Sun reported. A garbage collector spotted the child, covered in towels, in Ban Kao village in Tambon Ban Kao.

The child’s umbilical cord also hadn’t been cut. He was taken to a hospital and is reportedly doing fine.

In 2017, a Thai baby girl was rescued by villagers who heard her cries after being abandoned near a road. The girl was just 12 hours old when she was discovered, the paper reported.

RECOMMENDED
TOP VIDEOS
Life
May 17, 2019

Man Who’s Buried 16,000 Aborted Babies Has Also Saved Hundreds of Lives
Man Who’s Buried 16,000 Aborted Babies Has Also Saved Hundreds of Lives
By Daniel Cameron, Epoch Times
There is a man in Vietnam who has dedicated his life to giving a proper send-off to  aborted babies. After respectfully burying more than 16,000, he decided to ...
Life
May 21, 2019

Baby Found Abandoned in Car Seat on Oklahoma Freeway, Seat Stuffed With $5,500 Cash
Baby Found Abandoned in Car Seat on Oklahoma Freeway, Seat Stuffed With $5,500 Cash
By Li Yen and Sunny Chao
A man driving down I-40 could hardly believe his eyes when he spotted a baby in a child seat on the side of the busy interstate freeway ...
Life
May 22, 2019

Man Grabs Baby Out of Car Upon Seeing an Odd-Looking Driver Arguing With a Woman
Man Grabs Baby Out of Car Upon Seeing an Odd-Looking Driver Arguing With a Woman
By Daniel Cameron, Epoch Times
This construction worker's intuition kicked in particularly strong, and he ended up saving a kidnapped baby who had an AMBER Alert issued. Colin Blevin, a San Jose construction worker, ...
Crime and Incidents
May 23, 2019

Ohio Teen Carl Leggett May Have Died From Beating Suffered as a Baby
Ohio Teen Carl Leggett May Have Died From Beating Suffered as a Baby
By Richard Szabo
Ohio authorities believe a teenager died on May 18 from injuries he sustained more than a decade ago when he was still a baby. Cincinnati Children's Hospital ...
International
May 22, 2019

US Fighter Jets Again Intercept Russian Bombers Off Alaska
US Fighter Jets Again Intercept Russian Bombers Off Alaska
By Wire Service Content
WASHINGTON—For the second time in two days, U.S. F-22 stealth jets intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets off the coast of Alaska, North American Aerospace Defense Command ...
International
May 21, 2019

Weightlifter Snaps Leg During Squat Lift During Competition
Weightlifter Snaps Leg During Squat Lift During Competition
By Simon Veazey
A horrifying leg-break that may have ended a weightlifter's career was caught on video during a championship in Russia. Yaroslav Radashkevich had damped down the pain in ...
International
May 21, 2019

Baby Elephant Dies After He Broke His Two Legs at Thai Zoo
Baby Elephant Dies After He Broke His Two Legs at Thai Zoo
By Mimi Nguyen Ly
A baby elephant at a Phuket Zoo in Thailand has died after he broke both his back legs. He had a digestive tract infection at the time ...
International
May 20, 2019

First Stage of Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan to Encourage Investment in West Bank, Gaza
First Stage of Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan to Encourage Investment in West Bank, Gaza
By Ivan Pentchoukov
The Trump administration will unveil its peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian people during an international conference in Bahrain in June, the White House announced May ...
International
May 19, 2019

Benefits Cheater Gets 958 Years to Pay Back $112,000 She Stole From Taxpayers
Benefits Cheater Gets 958 Years to Pay Back $112,000 She Stole From Taxpayers
By Tom Ozimek
A British woman who collected $112,000 worth of state benefits illegally has been ordered to repay the sum, but not until the year 2977. Jayne Kitching, 53, ...
International
May 16, 2019

Woman Captures Glowing Figure in the Clouds in Argentina
Woman Captures Glowing Figure in the Clouds in Argentina
By Jack Phillips
A photo taken of the sun shining through has gone viral for appearing to resemble the famed Christ the Redeemer statue. The photo was captured in San ...
World
May 15, 2019

US Undecided About Extending Nuclear Arms Control Treaty With Russia
US Undecided About Extending Nuclear Arms Control Treaty With Russia
By Ivan Pentchoukov
The United States has not made a decision about extending a key nuclear arms pact with Russia, a senior Trump administration arms control official told lawmakers on May ...
International
May 15, 2019

Coca Cola Heir Detained With $1.3 Million in Cannabis, 5,000 Plants Abroad Personal Jet
Coca Cola Heir Detained With $1.3 Million in Cannabis, 5,000 Plants Abroad Personal Jet
By Venus Upadhayaya, Epoch Times
Heir to the Coca Cola fortune, Alkiviades “Alki” David, was arrested at the Caribbean Island of St. Kitts with cannabis worth $1.3 million, 5,000 plants, an unknown number ...
US News
May 23, 2019

Monster Tornado Tears Through Jefferson City in Missouri, Causing ‘Catastrophic Damage’
Monster Tornado Tears Through Jefferson City in Missouri, Causing ‘Catastrophic Damage’
By The Associated Press
A “violent tornado” touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing heavy damage on Wednesday, May 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Asia & Pacific
May 23, 2019

6 Die in Indonesia Riots, President Widodo Says He Won’t Allow Unrest
6 Die in Indonesia Riots, President Widodo Says He Won’t Allow Unrest
By The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia—Indonesian President Joko Widodo said authorities have the volatile situation in the country’s capital under control after six people died on May 22 in riots by ...
UK
May 23, 2019

Remains of More Than 1,200 Holocaust Victims Laid to Rest in Belarus After Mass Grave Discovered
Remains of More Than 1,200 Holocaust Victims Laid to Rest in Belarus After Mass Grave Discovered
By Isabel van Brugen
More than 1,000 Holocaust victims were laid to rest on Wednesday, May 22, in Belarus after their remains were discovered earlier this year in a Nazi-era mass ...
US News
May 22, 2019

Stash Houses: A Hidden and Horrific Phenomenon on Border
Stash Houses: A Hidden and Horrific Phenomenon on Border
By Charlotte Cuthbertson
EL PASO, Texas—Stash houses have been used for decades to hold humans and contraband on both sides of the southwest border, ready for transportation. Now, along with ...
Politics
May 22, 2019

Judge Refuses to Block Bank Subpoenas Seeking President Trump’s Financial Records
Judge Refuses to Block Bank Subpoenas Seeking President Trump’s Financial Records
By Janita Kan
A federal court judge has refused an effort from President Donald Trump to block subpoenas issued by House Democratic lawmakers seeking his financial records from two banks. Trump ...
US Features
May 22, 2019

Children in Social Services System Most at Risk of Being Sex Trafficked
Children in Social Services System Most at Risk of Being Sex Trafficked
By Petr Svab
Among children reported as likely victims of child sex trafficking upon running away from home, most have one thing in common—they were supposed to be looked after ...
NY News
May 22, 2019

Branding Ritual Was Created by NXIVM’s Leader, Recording Reveals
Branding Ritual Was Created by NXIVM’s Leader, Recording Reveals
By Bowen Xiao
NEW YORK—The founder and leader behind the now-defunct organization NXIVM was also behind a branding ceremony that members of an internal secret society were forced to participate in, an ...
US News
May 22, 2019

UK Intel Agencies Frame ‘Spygate’ Involvement Ahead of Trump’s Declassification
UK Intel Agencies Frame ‘Spygate’ Involvement Ahead of Trump’s Declassification
By Jeff Carlson
The Telegraph has published two separate articles detailing their version of when the heads of UK intelligence were briefed about a dossier of claims about President Donald ...
US News
May 22, 2019

Michael Avenatti Charged With Defrauding Stormy Daniels
Michael Avenatti Charged With Defrauding Stormy Daniels
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK—Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rocketed to fame through his representation of Stormy Daniels in her battles with President Donald Trump, was charged on May 22 ...
2020 Election
May 22, 2019

Republican Wins US House Seat in Pennsylvania Special Election
Republican Wins US House Seat in Pennsylvania Special Election
By Ivan Pentchoukov
Republican Fred Keller won the special election in Pennsylvania to fill a House of Representatives seat that has been vacant for four months. Keller secured 68 percent ...
China-US News
May 22, 2019

Following US Export Ban, Mobile Carriers Worldwide Drop Huawei Phones From Lineup
Following US Export Ban, Mobile Carriers Worldwide Drop Huawei Phones From Lineup
By Nicole Hao
In light of the U.S. administration’s export ban on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, mobile carriers around the world have announced that they would discontinue selling Huawei models ...
Canada
May 22, 2019

Campaign Urges Canadians to ‘Stand Up to China’
Campaign Urges Canadians to ‘Stand Up to China’
By Omid Ghoreishi, Epoch Times
The group has launched a new campaign, #StandUpToChina, in support of the canola and other industries that have been dealt a blow since China suspended imports of ...
Health News
May 23, 2019

Cancer Death Rates Drop, Heart Disease Deaths on the Rise for US Adults
Cancer Death Rates Drop, Heart Disease Deaths on the Rise for US Adults
By Wire Service Content
As the number of American adults dying of cancer continues to decline, the number who are dying of heart disease is on the rise, according to a ...
Better Life
May 23, 2019

The Bridge Builders Behind A Movement
The Bridge Builders Behind A Movement
By Scott Mann, Rooftop Leadership Training
Have you ever done something in your life so profound that it stayed with you? I've had a few of those experiences in my life, in the ...
Performing Arts
May 22, 2019

Theater Review: ‘Posting Letters to the Moon’
Theater Review: ‘Posting Letters to the Moon’
By Judd Hollander
NEW YORK—In these days of email and social media, when one can dash off a few lines to a loved one half a world away in a ...
World Culture
May 22, 2019

The Pacifica Arts Center Welcomes You
The Pacifica Arts Center Welcomes You
By Lorraine Ferrier, Epoch Times
AUCKLAND, New Zealand—It's the closest I've come to a "Narnia" experience, where I've walked into something utterly unexpected. Here, the wardrobe in Narnia is replaced by a ...
Inspired
May 23, 2019

The First Lady Spills the Beans on the Side of President Trump That the Public Never Sees
The First Lady Spills the Beans on the Side of President Trump That the Public Never Sees
By Louise Bevan
Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage has been hugely publicized since Donald Trump became the President of the United States of America. But of course! Since the Trumps ...
Entertainment
May 23, 2019

‘Superman’s Son’ Will Reeve Shares What It Was Like to Lose Both Parents at 13
‘Superman’s Son’ Will Reeve Shares What It Was Like to Lose Both Parents at 13
By Louise Bevan
To the world, he was Superman. But to William, the late actor Christopher Reeve was just an ordinary guy. He was "Dad." William Reeve, or Will, then ...
Food & Dining
May 22, 2019

How to Entertain Like an Italian
How to Entertain Like an Italian
By Crystal Shi
In Italy, antipasto is the prelude to a feast. It can also be one in and of itself. Meaning “before the meal,” the traditional Italian first course ...
Recipes
May 22, 2019

Shaved Fennel Salad With Sweet Peas and Avocado
Shaved Fennel Salad With Sweet Peas and Avocado
By Epoch Times Staff
Shaved Fennel Salad With Sweet Peas and Avocado Chef's Notes: While you can’t let salad greens sit out for long, a fresh chilled fennel bulb retains its crunch ...
Travel
May 22, 2019

The Hidden World of New York Rooftops
The Hidden World of New York Rooftops
By Channaly Philipp
The rooftops of New York shelter hidden worlds, teeming with activity and concealed from earthbound passersby.
Travel
May 22, 2019

How the Snow Globe Was Invented
How the Snow Globe Was Invented
By Janna Graber, GoWorldTravel.com
Erwin Perzy specialized in designing and repairing medical tools. When doctors asked him for a better light in their operating rooms, he got to work.
Life
May 22, 2019

Man Arrives Home to Dozens of Amazon Boxes. Upon Entering, He’s Met With Giggling Wife
Man Arrives Home to Dozens of Amazon Boxes. Upon Entering, He’s Met With Giggling Wife
By Louise Bevan
Maureen Pritchard, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, killed two birds with one online shopping spree last April Fools' Day. Having amassed an extraordinary number of Amazon Prime boxes ...
Life
May 22, 2019

Siblings Sent Outside for Punishment Hear ‘Help’ Cries & Find Neighbor Trapped Under Jeep
Siblings Sent Outside for Punishment Hear ‘Help’ Cries & Find Neighbor Trapped Under Jeep
By Catherine Bolton
When Kristal Spitler couldn't  convince her kids to stop fighting during a trip to IHOP for dinner, she thought she was just doling out a typical punishment ...
TOP NEWS