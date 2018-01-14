NBA Great Dennis Rodman Arrested for DUI in California

Former-NBA player Dennis Rodman holds a news conference in New York on Sep. 9, 2013 to discuss his recent trip to North Korea. (TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman, the former Hall of Fame NBA player, was arrested for a DUI in Southern California.

Rodman flunked a field sobriety test on Saturday night after he was pulled over by a police officer in Newport Beach, TMZ reported.

TMZ reported that Rodman, whose nickname was The Worm, blew over the 0.08 legal alcohol limit during a breathalyzer test.

Police then let him go after he spent seven hours at a police station to sober up, the website reported.

Rodman was last busted for a DUI in 1999.

Rodman played in the NBA for 14 years for the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, and Lakers. He won five NBA championships and was added to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rodman, 56, recently made headlines for going to North Korea and meeting with Kim Jong Un, who reportedly is a basketball fan.

“I basically hang out with him all the time, we laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together,” Rodman said in a 2017 interview, the New York Daily News reported. “We ride horses, we hang out, we go skiing.”

And he told Stephen Colbert on the “The Late Show” Wednesday, Dec. 13, that while he’s friends with the communist dictator, he’s not so buddy-buddy that they can discuss politics.

“We talk about basketball,” Rodman said. “He can say anything with me, but the deal is that I don’t discuss politics because that’s not my job. My job is to be a human being, to try to connect us with him.”

“I don’t want people to sit there and look at me and say, ‘You betrayed America.’ No, I didn’t. I just went over there to try to solve things.”

