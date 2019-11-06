Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. (New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via Reuters)

Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Says There Were ‘Unexplained’ Injuries on Shoulder, Wrist

The brother of dead disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein said he had unusual injuries on his wrists and shoulders.

Mark Epstein, 65, said there were two contusions on both of Jeffrey’s wrists, an injury to his left forearm, and muscle hemorrhaging of his left shoulder or deltoid.

“Those are unexplained. Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained,” he told Fox News.

His comments about his brother’s death in August—which the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office said was due to suicide by hanging—come after famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said there were questions about Epstein’s neck injury.

“Did the injuries happen a week before or at the time of the incident? We have to look at the microscopic slides to see when the injuries occurred,” Dr. Baden said of the injuries noted by his brother, according to Fox. “The brother requested this information three months ago and he still has not gotten it.”

Mark Epstein also said that he attempted to obtain his brother’s file from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office in mid-August, but he was told that it has to be processed by the U.S. Department of Justice first.

A New York Medical Examiner’s car is parked outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held in New York City on Aug. 10, 2019. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

“They’re playing games,” Mark told Fox on Wednesday.

He explained: “I’ve done the appropriate requests with Justice twice, and have heard nothing. I was told someone is looking into it.”

Baden said, however, that the unexplained injuries on Epstein’s body that were mentioned by his brother might have been caused by the July 23 incident, where he was discovered in the fetal position with marks around his neck at the Manhattan Correctional Center. He was put on suicide watch for a short period of time before being taken off of it weeks before his death.

Mark said that he’s unsure what happened to his brother, who was arrested and jailed without bail on sex trafficking charges in July.

“I have no standing to sue … people should know the truth about what can happen in a federal facility,” Mark said. “My brother might have been murdered. This is not about me.”

In late October, Baden made the claims on Fox News, saying that he was hired by the brother of the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, is seen in a file photograph. (KRQE via AP)

Baden said that Epstein’s neck injuries were “extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.”

“I’ve not seen in fifty years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging,” he said.

His comments drew a response from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, which said it stands by the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide.

“Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein’s death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination,” Sampson told the Washington Examiner. “We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein’s family, their representatives, and their pathology consultant. The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office.”

Weeks after Epstein’s death, a judge announced that the criminal case against him was closed.

“Because Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, died while this case was pending, and therefore before a final judgment was issued, the Indictment must be dismissed under rule of abatement,” Judge Richard Berman wrote in late August.