White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller at an event at the White House in Washington on July 8th, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

Former Trump Adviser Says Biden’s Immigration Bill Could ‘Erase the Very Essence of America’s Nationhood’

Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Sunday that a new immigration bill proposed by Democrats would “fundamentally erase the very essence of America’s nationhood.”

On Feb. 18, Democrats formally introduced President Joe Biden’s new immigration bill that provides an eight-year pathway to citizenship for about 11 million illegal immigrants and sweeping changes to Trump’s immigration and border policy.

The bill, named the U.S. Citizenship Act 2021, was cosponsored by Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).

“I’ve laid out my vision for what it’ll take to reform our immigration system and I look forward to working with leaders in Congress to get this done,” Biden said in a statement.

“The legislation put forward by President Biden and congressional Democrats would fundamentally erase the very essence of America’s nationhood,” Miller told Fox News. “For the first time I believe in human history, this legislation proposes sending applications to previously deported illegal immigrants and giving them the chance to reenter the country on a rapid path to citizenship. This is unheard of.”

Miller said that illegal immigrants were found and deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at taxpayers’ expense. Now the Biden administration would mail applications for readmission and amnesty to those deported illegal immigrants.

“This is on top of the fact that the current administration has already dismantled border security, canceling President Trump’s historic agreements with Mexico, and with the Northern Triangle countries, restoring catch and release,” Miller continued, referring to the Biden administration’s ending of Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols program which kept illegal immigrants in Mexico throughout their immigration proceedings.

Previously, illegal immigrants were released into the United States to await their cases, and many failed to appear in court.

Honduran migrants, part of a caravan heading to the United States, remain in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on Jan. 17, 2021. (Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images)

Miller also claimed a memo issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “engaged in a fraudulent representation in the Texas litigation.”

“Because they are claiming this is a resources issue,” Miller continued. “I know for a fact that ICE has the resources to remove these public safety threats. This is a policy choice disguised falsely to the court and to the country as a resource issue. That is a lie. And it’s a lie that threatens public safety.”

On Jan. 20, Acting DHS Secretary David Pekoske signed a memorandum (pdf) directing DHS components to review and reset enforcement policies, while canceling most of Trump’s immigration enforcement policies. The memo prevented ICE from removing the vast majority of criminal illegal immigrants.

The memo also froze most deportations for 100 days, a move which was blocked by a federal judge last month when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton brought it to court.

“The attorney general of Texas is 100 percent right,” Miller said. “Does the president of the United States have the authority to suspend law at will? Because if he does, it’s not just immigration, President Biden can rewrite every federal law to his liking.”

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.

Miller went on to say that because ICE is now disallowed from removing the vast majority of illegal immigrants with criminal records, illegal immigrants are being released into the community across the country.

“That’s a public safety calamity in real-time happening now. This is not theoretical.”

Miller also claimed that by giving millions of illegal immigrants a path to citizenship, “that will mean a net fiscal transfer of trillions of dollars long-term,” to pay for their Social Security, medical care, Medicaid, and to pay for state and local services.

People cross the Suchiate River on a raft from Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico on Jan. 18, 2021, as a new migrant caravan, mostly of Hondurans heading to the United States is expected to arrive. (Isaac Guzman/AFP via Getty Images)

At the end of the interview, Miller said he had spoken with Trump, and “he’s very excited to make his upcoming address to CPAC.”

Trump is scheduled to give his speech on Feb. 28 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

Miller said Trump would lay out his positive vision for the future of this country.

“A vision where we stand up to China, as the president was doing before he left office, and reclaim our manufacturing. A vision where our schools are open and our border is closed to illegal immigration. A vision where the Big Tech monopoly is dismantled and free speech and free expression and free thought can reign, because that’s what this country is about.”