Sidney Powell, author of the bestseller "Licensed to Lie" and lead counsel in more than 500 appeals in the Fifth Circuit, in Washington on May 30, 2019. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

FEC Chairman: If Sidney Powell Says There Was Rampant Voter Fraud, ‘I Believe Her’

Trey Trainor, head of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), said in a tweet Tuesday that he believes Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s claim of widespread election fraud.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, recently claimed the president’s legal team has been receiving a deluge of evidence concerning voter fraud and other irregularities, telling Fox Business that she has enough proof to launch a widespread criminal investigation and that, “we’re getting ready to overturn election results in multiple states.”

While she declined to detail what evidence she may have in her possession, she insisted, “I don’t make comments without having the evidence to back it up.”

Trainor, in his tweet, called Powell “forthright and honest in every case she’s ever taken on,” adding that, “if she says there is rampant voter fraud in #Election2020, I believe her.”

Meanwhile, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski told “The Water Cooler” podcast that he, too, believes Powell’s claim of having evidence of systemic election fraud.

Lewandowski, speaking to podcast host David Brody, called Powell a “dogged professional attorney” and said that “if she says she has that evidence, I have no reason to doubt her at all.”

“It’s going to be time to start to present that evidence and present it to a court of law,” he added.

Powell’s claim centers on the notion that elections software switched “millions of votes” from President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. She said a whistleblower has come forward alleging that the voting software was designed to “rig elections.”

“He saw it happen in other countries,” she said, apparently referring to election hardware and software by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, or perhaps other software and machines.

“They can stick a thumb drive in the [voting] machine, they can upload software to it even from the Internet … from Germany or Venezuela even,” Powell said, adding that operations “can watch votes in real-time” and “can shift votes in real-time,” or alleged bad actors can “remote access anything.”

“We’ve identified mathematically the exact algorithm they’ve used—and planned to use from the beginning” that allegedly switched votes to Biden, Powell said.

Dominion Voting Systems has denied several times to media outlets that its software and devices are not secure or that they were used to switch votes.

“Dominion Voting Systems categorically denies false assertions about vote switching issues with our voting systems,” the company said in a statement. “Vote deletion/switching assertions are completely false.”

“No credible reports or evidence of any software issues exist,” the company stated, adding, “Human errors related to reporting tabulated results have arisen in a few counties, including some using Dominion equipment, but appropriate procedural actions were made by the county to address these errors were made prior to the canvass process.”

A national coalition that includes the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Association of State Election Directors said there is a lack of evidence supporting the claim that voting software deleted or switched votes in the election.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” a joint statement from the coalition said, and called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

Dominion Voting Systems is a member of CISA’s Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, one of two entities that authored the statement put out by CISA.

Trainor, in earlier remarks to Newsmax, said he believes locations where poll watchers were not allowed “meaningful access” to observe vote tabulation could be involved in voter fraud.

“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” Trainor told the outlet. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”

The official referred to a case in Pennsylvania, where a court ordered them to allow the Trump campaign to have poll observers watch from six feet away, but the order was defied.

“They have not been allowed that meaningful access,” Trainor said, adding that if the law was broken in this regard, the election was “illegitimate.”