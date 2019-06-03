In this May 30, 2019, photo, a computer screen shows web content from outside China including a clip of Chinese singer Li Zhi singing his song "The Square" with the lyrics "Now this square is my grave" and his social media site in Beijing. Li is an outspoken artist who performs "folk-rock." He sang pensive ballads about social ills, and unlike most entertainers in China, he dared to broach the taboo subject of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests that ended in bloodshed on June 4, 1989. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
China Human Rights

Artists Who’ve Dared to Broach Tiananmen Pushed Into Shadows

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2019 Updated: June 3, 2019

BEIJING—It has been three months since Chinese rock musician Li Zhi disappeared from public view.

First, an upcoming tour was canceled and his social media accounts were taken down. Then his music was removed from all of China’s major streaming sites—as if his career had never existed at all.

Li is an outspoken artist who performs folk rock. He sang pensive ballads about social ills, and unlike most entertainers in China, dared to broach the taboo subject of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests that ended in bloodshed on June 4, 1989.

“Now this square is my grave,” Li sang. “Everything is just a dream.”

China’s ruling Communist Party has pushed people like Li into the shadows as it braces for the 30th anniversary of the military crackdown on June 4. Hundreds, if not thousands, are estimated to have died on the night of June 3 and in the early hours of June 4, 1989.

The Chinese regime’s effort to scrub any mention of the movement has been consistent through the decades since then and ramps up before major anniversaries every five years. This year, the trade war with the United States has added to government skittishness about instability.

“They are certainly nervous,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. “Under Xi Jinping, no stone will be left unturned.”

Many of the actions appear aimed at eliminating any risk of individuals speaking out, however small their platforms. Bilibili, a Chinese video streaming site, announced last week that its popular real-time comments feature will be disabled until June 6 for “system upgrades.”

Chinese Human Rights Defenders, an advocacy group, said 13 people have either been detained or taken away from their homes in connection with the anniversary. Among them are several artists who recently embarked on a “national conscience exhibit tour” and a filmmaker who was detained after tweeting images of a liquor bottle commemorating June 4.

This photo taken on April 3, 2019 in Chengdu, China, shows a bottle of liquor with a label commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown with an illustration of “Tank Man”–a renowned photograph of a single individual facing down a column of armored vehicles—and script that reads “Always remember June 4th, 1989.” Four activists in southwestern China have been handed prison sentences over liquor labels commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen massacre—two months before the crackdown’s 30th anniversary, said rights groups and relatives. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

The bottle’s label featured a play on words using “baijiu,” China’s signature grain alcohol, and the Chinese words for 89, or “bajiu.” A court convicted four people involved in designing the bottle in April.

Foreign companies are not immune. Apple Music has removed from its Chinese streaming service a song by Hong Kong singer Jackie Cheung that references the Tiananmen crackdown. Tat Ming Pair, a Hong Kong duo, have been deleted entirely from the app. They released a song this month called “Remembering is a Crime” in memory of the protests.

Wikipedia also announced this month that the online encyclopedia is no longer accessible in China. While the Chinese-language version has been blocked since 2015, most other languages could previously be viewed, Wikipedia said.

The disappearance of Li, the musician, has left fans searching for answers.

On Feb. 20, the official Weibo social media account for the 40-year-old’s concert tour posted a photograph of its team in front of a truck about to embark on scheduled performances in Sichuan Province in China’s southwest.

Just two days later, however, the account posted an image of a hand wearing what appeared to be a hospital wrist band and the words: “Very sorry.” The next post, published the same day, announced without explanation that the tour was canceled and that ticket purchasers would shortly receive a refund. Fans flooded the comment section with wishes for a speedy recovery.

But the suggestion that a health issue was behind the cancellations was later thrown into doubt.

A statement published in April by Sichuan’s culture department said it had “urgently halted” concert plans for a “well-known singer with improper conduct” who was previously slated for 23 performances—the same number of concerts which Li had scheduled in the province. It said 18,000 tickets were fully refunded.

Authorities in China regularly use “improper conduct” to describe political transgressions.

Around the same time, Li’s presence on the Chinese internet was completely erased. An April 21 central government directive ordered all websites to delete any audio or video content relating to five of Li’s songs, according to China Digital Times, an organization that publishes leaked censorship instructions.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the authenticity of the directive.

“There’s pretty much a consensus” among those working in the industry that Li’s disappearance from public view is due to the sensitive anniversary, said a music industry professional who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear of government retribution.

“He did a number of songs that were considered politically risky, making references to June 4, 1989, and so he’s been out of the picture,” the industry professional said.

The AP could not confirm Li’s current whereabouts. His company and record label did not respond to repeated interview requests.

Li’s songs alluding to the Tiananmen Square protests—“The Square,” ″The Spring of 1990″ and “The Goddess,” in honor of the Goddess of Democracy that students erected—were part of his earlier works. In recent years, the bespectacled singer has avoided making public political statements, focusing more on promoting his performances.

Protesters occupying Beijing’s Tiananmen Square work on the statue of the Goddess of Democracy on May 30, 1989. The makeshift statue, modeled after the Statue of Liberty, was destroyed, and hundreds of people killed, when Chinese soldiers overran the square in the early morning hours of June 4, 1989. (Jeff Widener/AP)

In 2015, the state-run China Daily newspaper published a profile of Li, describing him as a performer who easily sells out concerts. After years of working as an independent artist, he signed last fall with Taihe Music Group, a major Chinese record label.

Fans who knew Li as a largely apolitical entertainer expressed bewilderment online about his disappearance. Others made veiled references to China’s internet censorship.

On Zhihu, a question-and-answer website similar to Quora, one user wrote that people posed questions every day about what might have happened to Li, but these posts always disappeared the next morning “as if nothing had happened at all.”

Another user said, “I don’t dare to say it, nor do I dare to ask.”

A fan who has been sharing Li’s music on his personal account spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he feared his employers would punish him for discussing the subject.

“Everyone knows the reason for Li Zhi’s disappearance,” the fan said. “But I’m sorry, I can’t tell you, because I follow China’s laws and also hope that Li Zhi can return.”

Fans continue to circulate videos of Li’s performances online. His complete discography has been uploaded onto file-sharing websites, with back-up links in case the original ones are shuttered.

By Yanan Wang

China Human Rights
May 25, 2019

Photographer Releases Never-Before-Seen Tiananmen Protest Photos
Photographer Releases Never-Before-Seen Tiananmen Protest Photos
By Nicole Hao
A photographer has for the first time shared photos of the Tiananmen Square protests to commemorate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. All 2,000 ...
China Society
May 31, 2019

Tiananmen Veterans Look Back on Movement
Tiananmen Veterans Look Back on Movement
By The Associated Press
BEIJING—Wu’er Kaixi was among the most outspoken of the student leaders during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, famously reproaching then-Premier Li Peng at a meeting broadcast ...
Asia & Pacific
June 3, 2019

Taiwan Urges China to ‘Repent’ for Tiananmen Square Massacre
Taiwan Urges China to ‘Repent’ for Tiananmen Square Massacre
By Reuters
TAIPEI/BEIJING—China must "sincerely repent" for the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square three decades ago, Taiwan said on June 3. Tuesday marks 30 ...
China
June 2, 2019

Chinese Artist Censored by Authorities After Speaking of Tiananmen Square Massacre During Award Speech
Chinese Artist Censored by Authorities After Speaking of Tiananmen Square Massacre During Award Speech
By Olivia Li, Epoch Times
Chinese artist Zhang Yue received China’s top art award in Beijing on May 27. However, all news reports about the award ceremony and previous reports about Zhang’s ...
China Human Rights
May 31, 2019

UN Rights Body Calls for Release of Chinese Lawyer
UN Rights Body Calls for Release of Chinese Lawyer
By Reuters
GENEVA—A Chinese lawyer held for more than 16 months without trial is being unlawfully detained for his human rights work and should be released, a United Nations ...
Hong Kong
May 31, 2019

Hong Kong’s Independence Advocates Fear Reach of Proposed Extradition Law
Hong Kong’s Independence Advocates Fear Reach of Proposed Extradition Law
By Reuters
HONG KONG—Some Hong Kong independence activists say they may be forced to leave the city if a proposed extradition law allowing suspects to be sent to mainland ...
China Human Rights
May 30, 2019

Hong Kong’s Legal Sector Sets Protest March, Even as Concessions Made to Extradition Bill
Hong Kong’s Legal Sector Sets Protest March, Even as Concessions Made to Extradition Bill
By Nicole Hao
Hong Kong’s legal community, unsatisfied by the city government's proposed revisions to a bill that would allow the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, is making ...
China Human Rights
May 30, 2019

US Urges Chinese Regime to Release Detained Uyghur Muslims for Eid Holiday
US Urges Chinese Regime to Release Detained Uyghur Muslims for Eid Holiday
By Cathy He, Epoch Times
The U.S. State Department on May 29 renewed calls for the end of the mass internment of Uyghur and other Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang ...
China Human Rights
May 29, 2019

Rights Group Urges US to Sanction China Over Xinjiang Camps
Rights Group Urges US to Sanction China Over Xinjiang Camps
By Reuters
GENEVA—The United States, embroiled in a trade war with China, should also impose sanctions on China for detaining an estimated one million Uyghurs in its Xinjiang region, ...
China Human Rights
May 29, 2019

Veteran China Dissident Urges Linking of Human Rights, Trade
Veteran China Dissident Urges Linking of Human Rights, Trade
By The Associated Press
TOKYO—Veteran Chinese dissident Wang Dan urged Western nations to restore the link between human rights and trade with China in a speech on May 29 just days ...
China Human Rights
May 28, 2019

Canadian Journalist Recalls Reporting on Tiananmen Square Massacre in New Film
Canadian Journalist Recalls Reporting on Tiananmen Square Massacre in New Film
By Omid Ghoreishi, Epoch Times
Kent was among the foreign correspondents reporting on the 1989 pro-democracy protests in China.
Hong Kong
May 28, 2019

Veteran Cleric and Hong Kong Democrat Keeps Up Quest for ‘Historical Truth’ of Tiananmen
Veteran Cleric and Hong Kong Democrat Keeps Up Quest for ‘Historical Truth’ of Tiananmen
By Reuters
HONG KONG—Veteran Hong Kong democracy campaigner and Baptist cleric Chu Yiu-ming was in his mid-40s when he joined demonstrators around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, just before ...
