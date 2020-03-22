A man is silhouetted while crossing an empty street after Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announced a mandatory quarantine as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 20, 2020. (Reuters/Matias Baglietto)

Arizona Man Steals Dozens of CCP Virus Testing Kits From Clinic: Police

A number of CCP virus testing kits were stolen from an Arizona health clinic on Friday by a man posing as a delivery driver, according to authorities.

The Epoch Times refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup and mismanagement allowed the virus to spread throughout China and create a global pandemic.

The suspect entered Tucson’s El Rio Health Center before 8 p.m. as workers were getting ready to shut down the facility, according to police.

He took about 29 of test kits for COVID-19 and drove away in a Dodge Charger or a similar vehicle, authorities said.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, approximately 5’9 to 5’11 with a large build,” the Tucson Police Department wrote in a statement. “He has a full dark colored beard with some graying.”

Police said the stolen test kits are useless to the suspect who stole them are useless to the suspect because they can only be used in a private laboratory with the proper tools and reading results.

“Thankfully, the stolen kits have already been replaced, so it has not affected the clinic’s testing abilities at this time. It has however taken 29 testing kits out of the medical field for needed testing in the future,” the department wrote in its statement.

Officials said that people who are trying to sell a CCP virus or COVID-19 test kit are trying to scam other people, adding there is no home test kits for the virus.

“Contact law enforcement immediately if you encounter anyone trying to sell these types of kits,” according to the department.

Anyone with possible information about the suspect can call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.