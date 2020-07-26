3 Dead, 4 Injured When Plane Crashes Into Utah Home: Police

Two adults and a 9-month-old child died and four others were injured when a small plane crashed on a home on Saturday, said officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the plane, a Piper PA-32, crashed in West Jordan in Salt Lake County, Utah.

The pilot was identified as 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff, and the two other victims were identified as 9-month-old Coral Wyckoff and 36-year-old Milda Shibonis, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, was injured and is in critical condition, the department said. The other injured victims were identified as 12-year-old Veda Sheperd, 2-year-old Cody Mitchell, and 72-year-old Mary Quintana.

Quintana was on the ground at the time of the crash, police confirmed. She was said to be in critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will now investigate the matter, the FAA said. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Cody Mitchell, 2 Critical burns on legs and arms. Milda Shibonis, age 36 Deceased Veda Sheperd, age 12 (walked away from crash) At residence, Mary Quintana, 72 Critical — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) July 26, 2020

Quintana’s brother, Joe Murillo, told the Deseret News that the family is now shaken up.

“We’re getting through it, slowly but surely,” he said. “She’s a good person, a real good person and everything. . . . Everything is good about her, and I hope she makes it through.”

Neighbors helped Quintana escape after the crash, he confirmed.

“That felt real good. She had the community, that was helpful and that was really good. If it weren’t for her neighbors … she probably wouldn’t have made it out,” Murillo said.

The crash caused a large ground fire, according to footage posted by local news outlets. A photo of the crash site showed the charred remains of at least one home.