Australian human rights campaigner Drew Pavlou (L) is pictured wearing a "Where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirt, referring to the former doubles world number one from China, on the grounds outside one of the venues on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 25, 2022. (Paul Crock/AFP via Getty Images)

Human Rights Activist Drew Pavlou Arrested in London Over Allegation of ‘Bomb Threat’ by Chinese Embassy

Activist says he is being set up

A human rights activist said he was arrested in London on Thursday while protesting outside of the Chinese embassy over what he alleged was a fake bomb threat.

Drew Pavlou, in a series of Twitter posts published on Friday and Saturday, said he was being set up.

The 23-year-old Australian, a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party, said he was holding a small and peaceful protest outside of the embassy when the police arrested him and his friend, who was identified only as Harry.

“They said the Chinese embassy had reported me as a terrorist, as a bomb threat. I was so shocked,” Pavlou said.

He said the Chinese embassy forwarded an email purported to be from him, which said he would bomb the embassy over the Uyghur genocide.

He said the email address was “drewpavlou99@proton.me” and called on Proton CEO Andy Yen to help provide the IP address on the email.

Pavlou claimed he was held by UK police for 23 hours and who he said denied him access to a lawyer for more than 10 hours.

He also said the police denied him access to Australian consular authorities.

“They pressured me to hold [an] interview without lawyers present, I was only allowed one 5-minute monitored phone call after 20 hours. They seized my phone and said I can’t leave the country, I face a SEVEN YEAR PRISON SENTENCE,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pavlou also claimed the police pressured him into surrendering his phone password by threatening to charge him “with crimes related to obstructing investigation which carry [sic] a further 5-year prison sentence.”

Pavlou said Harry was “arrested on ‘conspiracy’ charges” for filming his arrest, and his phone and laptop were confiscated.

Daily Mail Australia later quoted Pavlou as saying the police returned his passport but “‘strongly recommended’ against leaving the country,” saying he could be arrested at an airport for trying to leave.

Pavlou told the publication that he is due to attend a police station on Aug. 14, but he has “absolutely no money or means to stay in the UK.”

The student activist, who traveled to the UK to highlight at Wimbledon the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, was planning to return to Australia on Sunday. He wrote on Twitter that he had been” couch surfing this entire time” and will be homeless if he was “stuck here for months.”

On Saturday morning, Pavlou wrote on Twitter that he got in contact with the Australian High Commission.

The student activist has staged numerous protests in Australia against the Chinese regime over the human rights abuses against the Tibetans, the Uyghur people, and Hongkongers.

British human rights advocate Benedict Rogers, chief executive of Hong Kong Watch and cofounder of the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, said Pavlou’s arrest is “a totally absurd and outrageous injustice.”

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Rogers praised Pavlou as “a totally peaceful young man who heroically devotes his energies to highlighting” the human rights atrocities in Xinjiang and Tibet, the dismantling of Hong Kong’s freedoms, and CCP repression.

“He should be applauded, not arrested,” Rogers wrote.

The Epoch Times has approached Drew Pavlou, the Metropolitan Police Service, and the Chinese Embassy in London for comment.