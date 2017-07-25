Mark Zuckerberg Doesn’t Understand AI, Says Tech Business Magnate

Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t know what he is talking about when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), said business magnate Elon Musk. He said the Facebook CEO doesn’t have much understanding on the technology.

Musk made the comments via his Twitter account after Zuckerberg was asked about AI during a casual Facebook Live Q&A session this weekend. A fan asked Zuckerberg what he thought of a meeting in which Elon Musk talked about the threat that AI brings to humanity.

As the Guardian reported, Musk spoke to US National Governors Association earlier this month and stressed that the growth of AI is the biggest threat to mankind. “AI is the rare case where I think we need to be proactive in regulation instead of reactive. Because I think by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it’ll be too late.” He also cautioned against the use of self-driving cars.

Zuckerberg responded by saying, “Whenever I hear people saying AI is going to hurt people in the future, I think yeah, you know, technology can generally always be used for good and bad, and you need to be careful about how you build it and you need to be careful about what you build and how it is going to be used,” as reported by The Next Web.

Musk was not impressed. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tried to expose holes in Zuckerberg’s understanding of the concept.

A I is the next area that many tech companies hope to conquer. Elon Musk uses the technology in his Tesla vehicles, and Google has its DeepMind project. FaceBook has also been experimenting with AI.

From NTD.tv