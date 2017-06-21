Sections
  • Search
  • Our Brands
    • ×Close
    Tech News
    Messaging app Line opens theme store in Thailand Capital
    Tech News
    Messaging app Line opens theme store in Thailand Capital
    By , Epoch Times |

    June 21, 2017 AT 11:49 AM

    Last Updated:

    June 21, 2017 11:49 am

    (Video Screenshot/YouTube)

    (Video Screenshot/YouTube)


    The messaging app Line opened a theme store in Bangkok. It’s the first ever Line Village store in Thailand.

    An indoor theme park will also open later this year.

    Line is known for its emoticon characters. The app was developed in Korea.

    After Japan, Thailand has the highest number of Line users. Ninety-four percent of smartphone internet users in Thailand use Line.

    Kampanart Wonghongkul, CEO of Line Village Bangkok, said that an interactive theme park and a snack bar cafe are expected to be open to the public by the end of the year.

    The three-story theme park is expected to welcome at least 12 million foreign tourists per year.
    Receive Our Epoch 10 Newsletter
    Important stories from around the world,
    in your inbox daily.
    × close
    Top