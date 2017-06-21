Messaging app Line opens theme store in Thailand Capital
The messaging app Line opened a theme store in Bangkok. It’s the first ever Line Village store in Thailand.
An indoor theme park will also open later this year.
Line is known for its emoticon characters. The app was developed in Korea.
After Japan, Thailand has the highest number of Line users. Ninety-four percent of smartphone internet users in Thailand use Line.
Kampanart Wonghongkul, CEO of Line Village Bangkok, said that an interactive theme park and a snack bar cafe are expected to be open to the public by the end of the year.
The three-story theme park is expected to welcome at least 12 million foreign tourists per year.
