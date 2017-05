Both Safeway and Albertson’s are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Before going out, check ahead of time to determine the store hours—as some locations vary.

Hours vary at Safeway, but store hours are typically 5 a.m. to midnight, with some 24 hour stores.

Albertsons, meanwhile, are open normal hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More stores’ hours:

Walmart hours: Open from 7 a.m. until midnight, while a few others are closing at 8 p.m.

Target hours: Closing at 9 p.m. for New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Aldi: Closing 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Best Buy: Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m New Year’s Eve. Open noon – 6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Costco – Closing 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Dollar General – Open regular hours.

Fresh Market – Closing 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Home Depot – 6 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Kroger – Open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check hours here.

Kmart – Closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Kohl’s – Closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Lowe’s – 6 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Publix – closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but some stores will close at 7 p.m.

Starbucks – Closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s – closing 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods – closing 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Walmart Supercenters are open 24 hours.

Some CVS – Some are open 24 hours. Most store open normal hours on New Year’s Day, but some have different hours on New Year’s Eve.

Some Walgreens – Some are open 24 hours. Most store open normal hours on New Year’s Day, but some have different hours on New Year’s Eve.