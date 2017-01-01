New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1, and many are wondering if Target and Walmart are open.

Before going out, check ahead of time to determine the store hours—as some locations vary.

Walmart is open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with most stores having the hours of being open from 7 a.m. until midnight, while a few others are closing at 8 p.m.

Target is closing at 9 p.m. for New Year’s Eve, and on New Year’s Day, hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, meanwhile, is a federal holiday, but Walmarts and Targets will be open with their normal hours.

Here are more stores’ hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:

Aldi: Closing 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Best Buy: Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m New Year’s Eve. Open noon – 6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Costco – Closing 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Dollar General – Open regular hours.

Fresh Market – Closing 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Home Depot – 6 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Kmart – Closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Kohl’s – Closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Lowe’s – 6 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Publix – closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but some stores will close at 7 p.m.

Starbucks – Closing 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s – closing 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods – closing 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Walmart Supercenters are open 24 hours.

Some CVS – Some are open 24 hours. Most store open normal hours on New Year’s Day, but some have different hours on New Year’s Eve.

Some Walgreens – Some are open 24 hours. Most store open normal hours on New Year’s Day, but some have different hours on New Year’s Eve.

Mail delivery won’t happen on New Year’s Day or Monday, Jan. 2. Schools are closed on all three days. State and federal offices are also closed Monday. And public transportation is likely using a holiday schedule on Monday.

Banks are closed on Sunday, per usual, while most banks will not operate Monday as it is a federal banking holiday.