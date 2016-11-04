Samsung, After Phone Recall, Recalls 3M Washing Machines

Nearly 3 million Samsung washing machines are being recalled in the U.S. following multiple injuries—including a broken jaw—due to “excessive vibration.”

Samsung is the South Korean company that last month was forced to recall millions of its of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after batteries inside began to overheat and catch fire.

Safety officials cited 733 reports of malfunctioning, top-loading washing machines and nine injuries, including the broken jaw and an injured shoulder.

The recall Friday affects 34 models of washing machines manufactured between 2011 and this year. Samsung is offering free repairs, a rebate on the cost of a new machine or a full refund for machines purchased in the last 30 days.