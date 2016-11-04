Samsung, After Phone Recall, Recalls 3M Washing Machines
Nearly 3 million Samsung washing machines are being recalled in the U.S. following multiple injuries—including a broken jaw—due to “excessive vibration.”
Samsung is the South Korean company that last month was forced to recall millions of its of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after batteries inside began to overheat and catch fire.
Safety officials cited 733 reports of malfunctioning, top-loading washing machines and nine injuries, including the broken jaw and an injured shoulder.
The recall Friday affects 34 models of washing machines manufactured between 2011 and this year. Samsung is offering free repairs, a rebate on the cost of a new machine or a full refund for machines purchased in the last 30 days.
Latest in Tech
Tech
Microsoft “B-Day” – Will Developers “Build” Apps Galore?
Tech
Get Your Red Hot LG 4K TVs! Only $19,999
Tech
Linux Tablet Lets You Tailor It to Your Needs
Tech
Apple Must Advertise that Samsung Did Not Copy Products, Court Rules in UK
Tech
Thought-Controlled ‘Pong’ Game Created by Hack Manhattan
Tech
Is Microsoft’s Bing Finally the Google Killer?