Sections
  • Search
  • Our Brands
    • ×Close
    Tech News
    Samsung Halts Sales of Galaxy Note 7 After New Troubles
    Tech News
    Samsung Halts Sales of Galaxy Note 7 After New Troubles
    By |

    October 10, 2016 AT 6:44 PM

    Last Updated:

    October 10, 2016 6:44 pm

    A man passes by Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 7 smartphones at the company's shop in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

    A man passes by Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 7 smartphones at the company's shop in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)


    SAN FRANCISCO—Samsung says it’s halting sales of the star-crossed Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after a spate of fires involving new devices that were supposed to be safe replacements for recalled models.

    The company says consumers with original Note 7 devices or replacements they obtained after the recall should turn off the power and seek a refund or exchange them for different phones.

    The announcement follows several new incidents of overheating last week and deals a further blow to the world’s largest smartphone company. U.S. consumer safety officials said they’re investigating five incidents of fire or overheating since the company announced a recall last month.

    Leading wireless carriers have already said they would stop distributing new Note 7 phones as replacements for the earlier recall.
    Receive Our Epoch 10 Newsletter
    Important stories from around the world,
    in your inbox daily.
    × close
    Top